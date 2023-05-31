Twenty years after her death, new life is breathed into Annie’s Playground in Fallston

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A large crowd of children and their families join the Cumston family and representatives from Harford County government as they prepare to cut the ribbon to officially re-open the newly improved Annie’s Playground at Edgeley Grove Park in Fallston on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

After extensive renovations in the past year, Harford County celebrated the grand reopening of Annie’s Playground at Edgeley Grove Park in Fallston on May 24.

The celebration was held 20 years, two months and a day after 6-year-old Annie Cumpston of Jarrettsville died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the street with her family in downtown Baltimore. The family was in town to see the circus on March 23, 2003 when the tragedy occurred.

Family and friends in the Harford community wanted to do something to keep Annie’s memory alive, and in 2005, the playground was built.

Annie’s father, Tom Cumpston, spoke at the reopening.

“She truly was so very special,” he said. “Her six years here on earth impacted so many. You look around and obviously, she wasn’t done, and she created this beautiful place for us to share and enjoy, both young and old.”

Standing in front of a permanent sign at the playground with a message to Annie from the Cumpston family that says, in part, “We all miss you sooooo much,” Cumpston said to the crowd: “We wanted to thank you all, and know here physically but in spirit, the importance to spend precious time with your friends and family, together.”

The project included removing the old, pressure-treated wooden equipment and installing a new custom creative playground along with a poured rubber safety surfacing.

The new equipment includes a huge treehouse with an elephant-shaped slide, an arch climber, rock wall, four different kinds of slides, a variety of swings and gliders, a music area, catwalks, tunnels, bridges, ramps, animal sculptures, sensory panels, and seating among other items.

The playground offers age-appropriate play areas for ages 2-5 and 5-12. Like the playground, the renovation was completed in two parts. The first significant renovation was completed to the younger children’s section in spring 2022. In February, the playground closed again to accommodate renovations to the section for ages 5-12 so that the work could be completed in time for summer, the county said at the time.

Funding for the $1.5 million renovation project was provided through the Local Parks and Playground Infrastructure Program administered by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, according to a county news release.

“What an incredible regional facility this has become,” said Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly, who cut the ribbon at the reopening celebration. “It brings smiles on the faces, it brings families together and it brings our communities together. It offers the opportunity for little angels to spread their wings... and will ensure that Annie’s legacy lives on for years to come.”

Annie’s Playground is located at 864 Smith Lane in Fallston.