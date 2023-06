Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Aberdeen Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday morning.

Officers are on the scene of the shooting in the 100 block of Hanover Street, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The victim was transported to the hospital and the suspect is in custody. There is no further threat to the community, the post said.

More details will be released as they become available.