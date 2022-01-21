Harford County retains AAA bond rating

Harford County announced Thursday that it has retained its AAA rating from all three major independent bond-rating agencies.
Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service each reaffirmed their highest possible rating for 2022, placing Harford among less than 2% of counties nationwide to earn the top rating from all three agencies.
The county’s AAA rating keeps borrowing costs low for major capital projects such as roads and schools, according to a county spokesperson.
In announcing its decision, Fitch Ratings cited Harford’s “robust financial management” and “strong fiscal policies.”
“Harford’s broad and diverse economy remained resilient through the pandemic and recession,” said the S&P Global Ratings report.
Moody’s Investors Service cited Harford County’s “very strong governance profile” in its rating report, reflecting “both strong institutional structure and demonstrated policy effectiveness.” The report also noted Harford’s “solid transparency and disclosure as well as prudent budget management.”
“I am proud that Harford County has earned a total of 24 AAA bond ratings over the eight years of my administration, starting from a recession through the pandemic,” said County Executive Barry Glassman. “Most importantly, these top ratings keep the cost of borrowing low for taxpayer-funded projects like schools, roads, bridges and water quality projects.”