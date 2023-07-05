Fairview church, school in Forest Hill granted historic landmark status

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Photo Caption: Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly, center, is joined by, from left, Jean Gover, Rev. Jules Watkins, Ruth Murray, Mary Robinson, Marion Robinson, Evelyn Robinson, and Rev. Albert Jones, Jr., Pastor, for the Harford County Historic Landmark presentation to Fairview AME Church

Fairview AME Church, Turner Memorial Cemetery and the Fairview School in Forest Hill have been designated a Harford County Historic Landmark.

For nearly 150 years, Fairview School has been a center for worship, community and education. Along with the church that was launched years later, the facilities have served a vital role in the lives of African American residents of Cooptown, Jarrettsville and Forest Hill since the school was established in 1874, according to a Harford County news release.

“I think it’s important that we recognize these schools and their role in developing the county,” said Dr. Iris Barnes, executive director of the Hosanna Museum School and a member of the Harford County Historic Preservation Commission. “Fairview School started around 1868 in the Reconstruction period, or as we say in Hosanna, the transition to freedom where for the first time African Americans can freely seek education. Maybe the county or state didn’t provide it, but the church played an essential role in establishing schools.”

Fairview AME Church was built next to the school in 1911. The current school building was constructed in 1927 and remained in use until 1945, when it was closed and converted into a parsonage for the church, the release said.

Jean Gover, president of the church’s women’s ministry, is proud the county granted the historic status. She remembers people from other counties coming into Harford and assuming that there wasn’t a Black community there.

“I think Fairview becoming a landmark is really important,” said Gover, a lifelong Harford resident. “Part of it is celebrating the Black community that’s in Harford County.”

The Harford County Historic Landmark and District Program assists with preservation by providing design review and tax credits for qualified rehabilitation work.

Fairview AME Church continues to assist the community, supporting organizations like the Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center, the Harford Alliance for the Homeless and Sunflowers in Jarrettsville. In addition each year the church gives presents to children on behalf of their incarcerated parent by way of Angel Tree.

The church also provides supplies to local schools, the Harford County Education Foundation and Mason-Dixon Community Services, a nonprofit that provides emergency food and energy assistance to low-income residents of York and Harford counties.

“Lately we’ve been giving out gift cards so that there is more flexibility,’ Gover said. “School supplies do not help if you need shoes.”

On June 11, County Executive Bob Cassilly celebrated the landmark designation with the church’s congregation, presenting a plaque to be displayed at the church.

“Fairview AME Church, the school, and the cemetery have brought comfort, hope and joy to so many lives over the past 149 years,” Cassilly said. “We are proud to honor its legacy and preserve this special place for generations to come.”

For more information on historic preservation in Harford County and how you can help protect the places you love, visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/historicpres or call 410-638-3103.