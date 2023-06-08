Harford County Council holds public hearing for term limit bill

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Harford County Council held public hearings on nine pieces of legislation — five resolutions and four bills — Tuesday evening before its legislative session.

One of the bills would place term limits on County Council members, preventing them from serving more than three, full four-year terms. This, however, would not preclude them from running for council president, but no person could serve more than three, full four-year terms as council president.

The bill, introduced by council members Aaron Penman and Jessica Boyle-Tsottles, has been met with a mixed response by the council since it was first suggested in January. Both are serving their first term in office.

“In a perfect world, I believe it should be two terms,” Penman said during the hearing. “But for the sake of compromise, this bill is for three terms.”

Penman said the purpose of the bill is to reduce the power of incumbency and bring new ideas to the council.

“I firmly believe legislators should be a representative for the people, by the people,” Penman said, “and not so entrenched in self-preservation or political rhetoric that they lose sight of the real issues of their communities and county.”

While the county executive is limited to serving two terms, the county charter currently does not limit the number of terms a county council member may serve.

If the bill is approved, the measure would go to a referendum in the 2024 election. If Harford County voters approve the term limits, council terms served before November 2026 would be excluded.

Boyle-Tsottles agreed with Penman that being a council member shouldn’t be a lifelong profession.

“Our council should be ever evolving,” Boyle-Tsottles said.

Council member Dion Guthrie said he’s been back and forth on the bill, noting that there haven’t been many people on the Harford County Council that have made it to a fourth term.

“I haven’t actually come to a conclusion yet,” Guthrie said.

Guthrie is currently serving his fourth term, after previously being on the council from 2002 to 2014.

A handful of Harford citizens spoke in favor of term limits, including Maj. Lee Dunbar, the Services and Support Bureau chief for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, who said he’s a strong advocate for them.

“It should be a calling, not a career,” Dunbar said.

Dunbar said if other offices, such as president of the United States, governor of Maryland and Harford county executive, all have term limits, then so should the Harford County Council.

Council President Patrick Vincenti asked Dunbar if he also believed the sheriffoffice should be term-limited.

“Absolutely,” Dunbar replied, adding that he intends to run for Harford County sheriff in the future and term limits will be part of his platform.

In other council news, Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman attended the council’s legislative session to speak about the functions of her office.

“We are very focused in my administration on building partnerships with our local leaders and community leaders across the state of Maryland,” Lierman said.

Lierman mentioned that she has 11 field offices across the state, but wants to open one in Harford County within the next year and a half.

“Harford County is the first on our list where we’d like to expand to,” she said.