Harford County Council to hold hearing for three prominent bills

The Harford County Council will hold a public hearing on Monday for three prominent pieces of legislation.

The three bills to be discussed tackle the issues of warehousing, apartments and the term limits of county council members. All three bills were introduced at the Sept. 5 council meeting.

The hearing will start at 6 p.m., with the council chambers opening at 5 p.m.

Members of the public who want to testify for one or more of the bills are encouraged to preregister due to the high number of anticipated speakers. Each bill has its own hearing, so people need to register for each bill they want to speak to if they want to testify for more than one.

Preregistration can be done by emailing council@harfordcountycouncil.com or calling 410-638-3343 by 3 p.m. on Monday.