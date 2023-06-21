Harford County Council approves a shortened county warehouse moratorium extension

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Harford County Council passed a bill extending the county’s warehouse moratorium for an additional 45 days at its legislative session Tuesday, the council’s final session for the summer. It will reconvene on Sept. 5.

The initial bill was introduced as a 90-day extension, but amendments approved during the Tuesday meeting cut that in half. With the additional 45 days in place, the moratorium will be in place until Oct. 11, according to Council member Jacob Bennett.

“That 45-day extension will give us a very tight window to get legislation passed when we return,” Bennett said.

Bennett explained that because 30 days are required between a bill’s introduction and its public hearing being held, the soonest any legislation introduced at the Sept. 5 council meeting could have a public hearing would be at the Oct. 10 council meeting — one day before the moratorium ends.

The moratorium extension bill passed the council by a vote of 4-2. Bennett voted in favor of the bill along with Council President Patrick Vincenti and council members Tony Giangiordano and James Reilly. Council members Aaron Penman and Jessica Boyle-Tsottles voted against the bill, and council member Dion Guthrie was absent.

Before the bill’s final vote, the council passed amendments to the bill, one of which shortened the extension from 90 to 45 days. All present council members voted for that amendment, except for Bennett and Reilly. Giangiordano said that he would’ve preferred a 90-day extension but that he felt like a reduction would’ve been the best way for the bill to pass.

Boyle-Tsottles said that a 90-day extension of the moratorium would have a “chilling effect” on the county’s business sector.

The original moratorium was introduced to last six months, but was shortened to 90 days, with an amendment allowing for a potential 90-day extension.

A draft of a bill from Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly was sent to the council but never introduced due to problems with the bill.

Cassilly told The Aegis the draft bill would’ve restricted the zoning districts where warehouses over 250,000 square feet could be constructed.

“I don’t think that the mega warehouses are in Harford County’s interest,” Cassilly said.

Bennett said that the council members present at Tuesday’s meeting assured him they’re willing to help get work done before the end of the moratorium.

“My office is going to hold them all to that because there’s important work that needs to get done,” Bennett said.

One of the large catalysts for the moratorium passage has been the 3P Protect Perryman Peninsula coalition, a citizen-led group opposing the proposed development of a 5.2-million-square-foot warehouse project on the Mitchell property in their waterfront community. Perryman lies in District F, which Bennett represents.

“The community is hungry for change,” Bennett said.

Perryman residents have cited concerns over how additional warehouses in the community would decrease property values, disrupt the local ecosystem and overwhelm their roads that are already burdened with truck traffic from the warehouses already in the community.

Leigh Maddox, a leader within the 3P coalition, said that nothing has changed so far, except that the county is under a moratorium.

“We understand that the problems we’re seeing here in Perryman were not created overnight,” Maddox said, “and they have been allowed to languish for decades, and we are not looking for a quick solution.”

Chesapeake Real Estate Group, of Hanover, is the developer of the proposed Mitchell property warehouse project. Matt Laraway, one of the firm’s partners, said the moratorium, so far, has been frustrating to deal with, but they’ve meeting with county administration to attempt to find a solution.

“We’re trying to come up with a product mix that works for everybody,” Laraway said.