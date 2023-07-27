Harford County opens cooling centers amid record heat

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Harford County has opened cooling centers Thursday through Saturday at all library branches because of forecasted excessive temperatures.

County officials said the heat index in Harford County is expected to reach between 100-110 degrees over the next several days beginning on Thursday.

Advertisement

The following branches will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday:

Aberdeen – 21 Franklin St., Aberdeen

Advertisement

Abingdon – 2510 Tollgate Road, Abingdon

Bel Air – 100 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Bel Air

Darlington – 3535 Conowingo Road, Street

Edgewood – 629 Edgewood Road, Edgewood

Fallston – 1461 Fallston Road, Fallston

Havre de Grace – 120 N. Union Ave., Havre de Grace

Jarrettsville – 3722 Norrisville Road, Jarrettsville

Joppa – 655 Towne Center Drive, Joppa

Advertisement

Norrisville – 5310 Norrisville Road, White Hall

Whiteford – 2407 Whiteford Road, Whiteford

The Aberdeen and Abingdon branches will have extended hours on Friday and Saturday until 8 p.m.

In addition to respite from the heat, the cooling centers can be used to charge electronic devices in the event of a power outage, including oxygen concentrators used by oxygen-dependent citizens.

Go to hcplonline.org or the Harford County Public Library Facebook page for the latest info.

During periods of extreme heat, the Harford County Department of Emergency Services encourages citizens to follow these safety guidelines:

Advertisement

• Stay indoors as much as possible and limit sun exposure.

• If you do not have air conditioning, open windows and use a fan.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

• Drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous activity.

• Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle.

• Check on elderly neighbors and other vulnerable citizens.

• Keep pets hydrated with access to shelter.

Advertisement

More information is on the county website at harfordcountymd.gov/1980/Extreme-Heat.

Heat illness takes many forms, including heat fatigue, heat syncope (sudden dizziness after exercising in the heat), heat cramps, heat exhaustion or the most serious, heat stroke, according to the Harford County Health Department.

Heat stroke is an advanced form of heat stress that occurs when the body is overwhelmed by heat and unable to control its temperature. A person with a body temperature above 104 degrees is likely suffering from heat stroke and may have symptoms of confusion, combativeness, a strong rapid pulse, lack of sweating, dry flushed skin, faintness, staggering, possible delirium, or coma. Individuals with any of these symptoms, especially older adults, should receive immediate medical attention, the health department said.