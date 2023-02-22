Harford community Purim carnival this Sunday in Havre de Grace

A Purim carnival will be held Sunday from 12-2 p.m. at the Harford Jewish Center in Havre de Grace. The annual community event is hosted by Temple Adas Shalom’s Kehillah MAGNET Religious School and is open to the public.

Celebrate the traditional Jewish customs of Purim at the indoor carnival, which will feature games, prizes, crafts, face painting, food, traditional hamantaschen cookies, fun costumes and more.

Advertisement

Attendees of all ages are encouraged to dress in non-scary costumes for the event.

Purim is an ancient Jewish holiday, the events of which are recounted in the Book of Esther, in which the Jews of Ancient Persia narrowly escape annihilation, and instead turn the tables on their would-be captors a temple spokesperson said. It has become customary to celebrate with carnivals, plays, costumes and general merriment in modern Jewish culture, a temple spokesperson said.

Advertisement

“We are so excited to bring our Purim carnival to the community,” said Sarah O’Donnell, principal of Kehillah MAGNET Religious School. “It is nice to be able to share our culture and customs with allies and friends. It truly enforces the real lesson of the Purim holiday, which is to honor our Jewish heritage, promote religious tolerance and reduce antisemitism.”

Meal and game tickets can be purchased at the door with cash, check or a credit card (credit card fees may apply). Game and meal tickets are 50 cents each or 60 tickets for $25. Individual prices for games and food will vary. Children under 2 can play for free. Security officers will be on site to ensure the safety and security of members and guests.

The campus is located at the corner of North Earlton Road Extension and Route 155 in Havre de Grace. Info: templeadasshalom.org.