Harford Community College holds second annual Scholars Summit

Harford Community College partnered with Cecil College to hold the second-annual Scholars Summit which is sponsored by HCC’s honors program on May 24. The conference was designed to expose undergraduate Harford and Cecil students to the process and academic rigors of presenting projects in a professional setting.

“This is not a competition; this is a learning experience that provides the opportunity to share your hard work with your peers,” said Olivia Borkowski-Johnson, a presenter and HCC student. “After participating, I felt more confident and prepared to achieve my future goals.”

The day’s activities included scholar presentations, poster board presentations, creative work presentations, Q&A sessions and award presentations. Each of the winners received an award certificate along with a $100 gift card.

Award-winning students included Vivian Mena, Cecil College, for “Serial Killer Connections Past to Present: Analysis of Cold Case Files and DNA”; Olivia Reynolds, Harford Community College, for “Where’s the Proof?”; and Joseph Zurner, Harford Community College, for “Darwin Among the Machines: The Rights and Risks of Artificial Intelligence.”

Faculty, administrators and students who participated in the summit included Professor Anne Shugars, Harford Community College; Professor Chris Jones, Harford Community College; Professor Paul Burkins, Harford Community College; Professor Ashley Fundack, Cecil College; Dean of Behavioral and Social Sciences Tony Wohlers, Harford Community College; Borkowski-Johnson and student Jessica Delos Santos, both from Harford Community College.

“Each one of you have made such tremendous impacts on your students’ lives; I hope you recognize that and give yourself due credit for the inspiration in which you commence,” said Reynolds to the Scholars Summit Committee.

The honors program at HCC is designed for students who are interested in pursuing intellectual challenges and opportunities above and beyond their program of study. Students must satisfy admissions criteria and maintain continuous eligibility to participate in the program. Learn more here: https://www.harford.edu/academics/honors-program/index.php.