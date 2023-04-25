HCC Happenings: Harford Dance Theatre and Phoenix Festival Theater to hold gala, ‘Next to Normal’ musical drama, ‘Archeology of Town Life on the Eve of the American Revolution’ and the Juried Student Art + Design Exhibition

"Flow" by artist Lindsey Hall (2022) will be one of the pieces on display at the 2023 Annual Juried Student Art + Design Exhibition at Harford Community College. (Courtesy Harford Community College)

Harford Dance Theatre and Phoenix Festival Theater to hold Stars of Harford Gala

The Harford County Dance Theatre and Phoenix Festival Theater are celebrating the past, present and future at the Stars of Harford Gala on May 5.

The event is ‘dress your best’ with music, dancing, cash bar, selfie station, hors d’oeuvres, desserts and more. The schedule for the upcoming season will be unveiled, according to the news release.

A brief presentation will kick off the evening. The event is open to the public.

General admission is $20 for Harford Dance Theater and Phoenix Festival Theater supporters and the public. Purchase tickets at the Harford County Community College ticket office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211.

Harford Community College is committed to promoting the full participation of all individuals with disabilities at the event. For disability-related accommodations, contact 443-412-2211.

Actors Guild presents ‘Next to Normal’

The Actors Guild of Harford Community College will present “Next to Normal,” a musical drama, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 4, 5 and 6.

“Next to Normal” explores how one suburban household copes with crisis, issues such as grieving a loss, ethics in modern psychiatry, suburban life and mental illness, according to a news release. The piece explores emotional dramatic material and showcases performers’ vocal talents with an energetic pop/rock score.

Tickets are $10 for students, faculty and staff, seniors, children 17 years old and younger; and $15 for adults.

HCC and the Archeological Society of Northern Chesapeake present ‘Archeology of Town Life on the Eve of the American Revolution’

Harford Community College and the Archeological Society of Northern Chesapeake will present “Archeology of Town Life on the Eve of the American Revolution” on Friday.

This illustrated presentation explores town life on the eve of the Revolution, according to the news release. James Gibb, of the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center’s Environmental Archaeology Laboratory, will be the featured speaker.

An anthropology student poster display will be available for viewing at 6 p.m. The presentation starts at 7 p.m. in Harford Community College’s Edgewood Hall, Room 132.

The event is free and the public is welcome to attend. Use Entrance 3 (off Thomas Run Road at the traffic circle). Parking is available in Lot E, directly across from Edgewood Hall.

The event is being held in conjunction with Maryland Archaeology Month. For more information, email John Donahue, associate professor of sociology at Harford, at jdonahue@harford.edu.

2023 Annual Juried Student Art + Design Exhibition

The 2023 Annual Juried Student Art + Design Exhibition will take place starting Friday through May 26 in the Chesapeake Gallery located in the Student Center at Harford Community College.

All are invited to the opening reception and juror’s talk to be held on Tuesday, May 2 from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Gallery.

Each year, students in Harford Community College’s Art + Design program are encouraged to submit their work to the annual juried exhibition, which has a long tradition at Harford, dating prior to the 1970s. Thousands of students have started their exhibition careers with this annual show.

Over the last decade, the exhibitions have been juried by art and design professionals from the region who have recommended purchase awards for students whose work then becomes part of the College’s permanent collection and is displayed in the Joppa Hall North Gallery.

This year’s juror, Sage Donahue, is an alum of Harford’s Art + Design program and was the first winner of the student purchase award. Donahue completed their BFA at MICA, where they received a sizeable transfer scholarship. They have since been living mostly in New York City, interspersed with time in the Pacific Northwest.

Donahue has worked as an artist’s assistant for prominent artists and as an independent contractor for museums such as the Rubin Museum of Art and the Whitney Museum of American Art. They are also an activist, fighting for fair wages and benefits for artist assistants and other art workers.

The Chesapeake Gallery is located on the second floor of the Student Center building on Harford Community College’s campus at 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air. Parking is free and handicap parking is available close to the gallery. Gallery hours are Mondays and Thursdays, 8:30 a.m-7 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The gallery is closed on weekends and major holidays.

For more information, contact Brad Blair, Chesapeake Gallery coordinator, at bblair@harford.edu.

‘Royal Rejects’ auction and art burn to support HCC art and design students

“Royal Rejects,” which features work by students who have taken an Art + Design course at Harford Community College within the last year, began Monday with a silent auction and concludes May 2 at 7 p.m. with a live auction and art burn at a reception in Joppa Hall on the HCC campus.

This year, 78 of the 112 works entered into the Juried Student Art + Design Exhibition were rejected, according to Kenneth Jones, associate professor of art and design at Harford. The public can bid on those rejected pieces, including paintings, drawings, sculpture, photography, design, ceramics and more. Works to be auctioned are identified on a bid form next to each piece in Joppa Hall.

After the live auction, an art burn will be held behind the Painting Studio. “Anyone can burn their work during this ceremonial passage and let go of old ways and ideas to entertain and create new ones,” Jones said in a news release. Participants in the art burn are asked to make a donation by purchasing a burn card available in the Graphic Design, Studio J005, in Joppa Hall. Minimum donation for each piece to be burned is $1.

All proceeds of the auction and art burn fund the Student Art + Design Supply Scholarship. This year’s winner is Maria Walters, a photography major. Thousands of dollars have been awarded to students since the event began in 2012, Jones said.

For more information, contact Jones at 302-290-6434 or kjones@harford.edu.