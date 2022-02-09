Harford Community College launches new STEM-based programs and radio show

Harford County Community College (HCC) is implementing four new credit programs in Science, Engineering, Technology and Math (STEM) and has launched “HCC 360,” a new talk show on its radio station, highlighting the college’s diverse educational options for students to contribute to the economic growth of the local community.
With the college’s new talk show and credit programs, HCC is looking to help students find the high-demand skills they need while helping local employers match their job openings with skilled and qualified talent.
The Maryland Higher Education Commission recently approved four credit programs at HCC: a certificate in geospatial technology, an associate of applied science (AAS) degree program in biotechnology; and an associate of science degree program and certificate in data science. The commission also approved a significantly revised certificate program in biotechnology.
“Harford’s refreshed certificate and new A.A.S. degree in biotechnology will allow graduates to join the growing biotechnology workforce of Maryland, Virginia and DC, which has been predicted to double from its current level of 300,000 by 2023,” according to a news release from the college. “The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand for highly-skilled employees in the biotechnology workforce.”
The biotechnology certificate and degree programs allow shorter times to credential completion and direct entry into the workforce, or to transfer to a four-year program at University of Maryland Baltimore County at Shady Grove or University of Maryland Global Campus, according to the college.
The certificate in geospatial technology program provides students with the skills, knowledge and hands-on experience to pursue a career in geospatial technology. The program offers a comprehensive array of geographic information systems, remote sensing and global positioning systems.
The data science certificate is suited for those with existing credentials who wish to upskill in this area, and the associate’s degree in data science is designed for students who want to transfer to a four-year program at Loyola University Maryland or University of Maryland Global Campus.
The college recently launched a radio show, “HCC 360,” on its campus station, WHFC 91.1 FM. The show will showcase workforce training, forensics classes, new biotech programs and other offerings.
“‘HCC 360′ reflects that there’s something for everyone at Harford,” the college school said in a their news release.
“HCC 360″ airs monthly on first Mondays at 6:30 p.m. on WHFC 91.1 FM and is available as a podcast.