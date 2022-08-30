Harford Community College announces new dean of arts and humanities

Harford Community College has announced that Kim Davis is the new dean of arts and humanities.

Davis said she is looking to build upon HCC’s existing programs and offer new ones, such as the new interactive media production program that has been introduced this fall.

Advertisement

This work will help the division transition back to being a cultural hub in Harford County in the humanities and for the musical, visual and performing arts, she said.

“My goals for the division are to help students do well at Harford Community College and beyond, and to assist faculty in promoting that success,” Davis said.

Advertisement

Davis has been in higher education for 20 years. She most recently served as the associate dean of communication, arts and humanities at Oakland Community College, a five-campus Michigan institution. In this role, she facilitated collaboration between faculty and staff and managed projects, budgets and programs that aligned with the college’s strategic objectives.

Davis’s research, teaching and publications focus on student preparedness and success. She has implemented data-driven initiatives for helping students become college ready and reach their academic goals at Oakland Community College; and previously as an assistant professor at Georgia Gwinnett College, an open-enrollment, four-year institution.

Davis has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Rutgers University, as well as master’s and doctorate degrees in English from Wayne State University. Davis was attracted to HCC because of its welcoming environment which facilitate success among staff and students, she said.

“Harford Community College is very welcoming,” Davis said. “It radiates with a message of come here, stay and succeed. I am thrilled to be part of a team that is so intentional in fostering the success of its faculty, staff and students.”