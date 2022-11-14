Darlene Love coming to Harford Community College

A Christmas concert with legendary singer Darlene Love and a performance of “The Nutcracker” are among the performances and activities Harford Community College is hosting to celebrate the holiday season.
Love is bringing “Love for the Holidays” to the campus’ APGFCU Arena on Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. The Grammy and Oscar award-winning singer will be performing a host of Christmas classics including her No. 1 hit, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” At 81, the Platinum-selling member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame delivers a warm and energetic performance.
“The Nutcracker,” the classic Christmas story told through music and dance, will be performed Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 3 & 4 at 1 & 4 p.m., at the Amoss Center at Harford Technical High School, across the street from Harford Community College in Bel Air. A Harford County tradition for over 30 years, ring in the holiday season with a magical journey to the Land of Sweets. It’s a holiday feast for young and old alike.
“Celtic Angels Christmas” will be held Dec. 18 at 3 p.m., also at the Amoss Center. A holiday celebration that captivates audiences of all ages with the magic of Christmas in Ireland, the performance features vocal and instrumental favorites along with spectacular world-class champion Irish dancing. The vocalists all hail from Ireland and perform traditional Celtic Christmas songs such as “Once Upon a Time in Ireland,” as well as classics including “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear,” “O Holy Night” and “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day.”
For tickets to any of these performances: 443-412-2211 or www.harfordevents.com.
Bus trip, classes, shopping
The college also has a bus trip, several classes and a campus store sale planned around the holiday theme.
- “A Longwood Christmas,” Dec. 4, 1-9:30 p.m. Experience Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, in its holiday finery. Have an early dinner or late lunch in The Café, then wander among the conservatory’s thousands of poinsettias, decorated trees and other fragrant holiday flowers. Stroll through a half-million lights in the outdoor gardens and enjoy cozy fire pits and a festive garden railway. Enjoy time in the open-air theatre, and witness a wonderful fountain display with holiday colors and festive music. Fee: $70, round-trip transportation and garden admission included. Meals not included. Contact travel@harford.edu or 443.412.2729 for information and registration.
- Tasty food and DIY decor projects are the on the schedule for classes that are open to the community, including: Plant-Based Holiday Cooking, Saturday, 2-5 p.m., course no. 45292; Winter Holiday Appetizers, Dec. 3, 1-4 p.m., course no. 45441; Boxwood Christmas Tree, Dec. 7, 6-9 p.m., course no. 45251; and Christmas Candle Centerpiece, Dec. 20, 6-9 p.m., course no. 45252. For course registration: 443-412-2376, opt. 1, or harford.edu/academics/noncredit-registration.php.
- The College Store’s holiday sale begins Nov. 22 and runs through Dec. 23. Located in Harford’s Student Center, save 30% off all regularly priced items in the store while shopping for your favorite HCC student or employee with a Harford-imprinted gift to help them show their Harford spirit. Shop in person or order online at Bookstore.Harford.edu and use the promo code HOHO30. Online orders ship free or you can pick up your order in the store. Course materials, reference charts, food, drinks, medicines, gift cards and clearance items are not included in the sale.