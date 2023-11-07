HCC Happenings: GIS Day, ‘Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute’ rescheduled, career and workforce information sessions, professor named Fulbright Specialist

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Harford Community College will celebrate its first GIS Day on Nov. 15.

The College will join hundreds of organizations worldwide in recognizing the impactful work of geographic information system professionals; and innovative applications of GIS technology in analysis, visualization, gaining insights into geospatial data, and thought leadership in the field of geospatial technology.

Advertisement

Harford Community College began offering an Associate of Applied Science degree in Geospatial Technology (GST) in fall 2020, and a GST certificate in fall 2022. The GST program was awarded a National Science Foundation Advanced Technological Education grant in the amount $427,181 to implement its “Map Your Success: Enhancing Pathways in Geospatial Technology Through Community Partnerships” project, according to a news release from the college.

This is Harford’s first year participating in GIS Day. The college hopes the event engages current students and faculty; public, private and homeschooled students; as well as community members, by offering GIS presentations, drones and other information about what geospatial technology is and how it is used in business, industry, communities and government. and government.

Advertisement

Additional information on GIS day can be found at harford.edu/academics/high-impact-learning/gis/gis-day.php.

For more information on how Harford’s degree and certificate programs: harford.edu/academics/credit-programs/programs/geospatial-technology.php.

Concert rescheduled — ‘Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute’ at APGFCU Arena

“Rumours – A Fleetwood Mac Tribute” show that was postponed on June 30 has been rescheduled for Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the APGFCU Arena.

Rumours is one of the most sought-after tribute bands in the genre, transporting audiences to the height of Fleetwood Mac’s amazing success. The band’s accomplished musicians tour with the blessing of Mick Fleetwood, founding member of Fleetwood Mac, for their ability to replicate those magical moments in music history that Fleetwood Mac fans cherish, according to the news release.

Tickets originally purchased for the June 30 event will be honored on the new date and the original seats will be held. Those who are unable to attend on the new date will be issued a refund upon request. To request a refund, contact the Box Office at 443-412-2211 or email ticketing@harford.edu.

Tickets for reserved seating start at $20. Purchase tickets at harfordevents.com, visit the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or call the Ticket Office at 443-412-2211.

For disability-related accommodations, call the Ticket Office two weeks in advance.

Harford Community College to Hold career and workforce information sessions

Harford Community College is holding virtual career and workforce information sessions on Nov. 20 and Dec. 18 from 5-7 p.m.

Advertisement

HCC connects students with programs, funding and employers who are ready to hire. To register for an information session, visit harford.edu/campaigns/adult-training.php.

For more information about information sessions, contact Austin Hill, auhill@harford.edu or 443-412-2219.

Additional information about Harford’s career and workforce programs is available at harford.edu/academics/workforce-career-programs/index.php.

Political science professor named Fulbright Specialist

Stephanie Hallock, professor of political science in the Behavioral and Social Sciences division at Harford Community College, has been selected to serve on the Fulbright Specialist Roster for a term of three years.

The Fulbright Specialist Program is U.S. State Department program and a field-driven initiative in which host institutions abroad conceptualize and design projects of interest that represent a priority for their organizations, according to a news release.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Hallock will be eligible to be matched with projects designed by host institutions in over 150 countries globally. Her term will continue through Aug. 4, 2026.

Advertisement

Hallock has been teaching at Harford Community College for 21 years. In addition, she previously served as the college’s coordinator for global education and interim dean for Behavioral and Social Sciences. She currently serves on numerous campus committees, presents at conferences and is a published author.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Roanoke College, a master’s degree from Virginia Tech, and a Ph.D. in international relations from the University of Miami, the release said.

“My academic background is deeply steeped in the discipline of international relations, and I have always been intrigued by the ways the U.S. government has attempted to shape the global arena,” said Hallock in a statement. “As a Fulbright Specialist, I will have the opportunity to share what I know about the current state of American democracy and learn how citizens in other cultures view it. Serving in this capacity will give me the opportunity to develop a deeper understanding of American democracy from the ‘outside’ so that I can better provide perspective for students at Harford.”

Hallock described three activities she hopes to engage in while she is with a host institution: create and conduct a workshop series for faculty; deliver a lecture series or condensed course to teach students the content; and conduct interviews with students, educators and potentially government administrators, to learn the formal and informal processes of building civic engagement in that country.