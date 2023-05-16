HCC Happenings: Maryland Scholars Summit award winners, Harford Dance Theatre will perform ‘Cinderella,’ Phoenix Festival Theater presents ‘Cabaret,’

Harford and Cecil community colleges host Maryland Scholars Summit

Harford Community College and Cecil College collaborated to host the third-annual Maryland Scholars Summit at Harford Community College.

Designed as an interdisciplinary undergraduate conference for students from across community colleges in Maryland, the Summit attracted 73 attendees and featured more than 20 student presenters from Anne Arundel Community College, Carroll Community College, Cecil College, College of Southern Maryland, Community College of Baltimore County, Frederick Community College, Harford Community College and Wor-Wic Community College.

From a high-impact learning perspective, the Summit allowed undergraduate students, including dual-enrolled students, to present a wide range of scholarly projects in front of their peers and mentors.

Prizes were awarded in the categories listed below:

Best Scientific Work was awarded to Raven Thompson-Scott, Harford Community College, for “Sincerely Baltimore.”

Honorable Mention for Best Scientific Work went to Jill Witkowski, Harford Community College, for “Classical Education versus Traditional Education and the Transition to College.”

Best Posterboard was awarded to Jillian Neuhof, Cecil College, for “Wrongful Convictions and Exonerations with DNA: Freeing the Innocent.”

Honorable Mention for Best Posterboard went to Makayla Butler, College of Southern Maryland, for “Student Attitudes Toward Education.”

Best Creative Work was awarded to Abigail Graham, Cecil College, for “Aching for Motivation.”

Honorable Mention for Best Creative Work went to Honors PSY 214 students Katherine Snodgrass, Alyssa Antonakos, Helen Cooper, Sakeena Winter, Keagan Neumann and Jennifer Sherrick from Harford Community College for “Blue Zone Cookbook.”

Harford Dance Theatre to perform “Cinderella” at Harford Community College

Harford Dance Theatre will perform “Cinderella” on May 19-21 in the Chesapeake Theater at Harford Community College.

Help Cinderella find her Prince Charming in this energetic dance adaptation of the storybook adventure. Brought to you by the same company that produces “Harriet’s Happiest Halloween,” “The Nutcracker” and “Kinetic Canvas.” The show is co-directed by Tigga Smaller and Alex Hill.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Friday, and 1 and 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $18 for adults; $14 for youth ages 17 and younger, Harford Community College faculty, staff and students, and seniors ages 60 and older. To purchase tickets: harford.universitytickets.com.

Harford Community College is committed to promoting the full participation of all individuals with disabilities at the event. For disability-related accommodations, call 443-412-2211.

Phoenix Festival Theater presents “Cabaret”

Phoenix Festival Theater will present “Cabaret” in the Chesapeake Theater at Harford Community College, June 9-11 and June 16-17.

As the 1920s draw to a close, a garish master of ceremonies welcomes the audience in a Berlin nightclub and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the cabaret. With the emcee’s bawdy songs as wry commentary, “Cabaret” explores the dark, heady and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich.

Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally’s boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish.

The musical will be directed by Bambi Johnson. Musical numbers include “Willkommen,” “Cabaret,” “Tell Mama,” and “Two Ladies.” The show contains adult content and is not recommended for audiences 16 years of age or under. “Cabaret” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

To purchase tickets: visit harfordevents.com/events. Tickets are $22 for adults; $18 for youth ages 17 and younger, and seniors ages 60 and older.