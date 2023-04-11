HCC Happenings: Afrique en Cirque comes to the Amoss Center, professor wins literary award, new nursing dean

Cirque Kalabanté: Afrique en Cirque is coming to the Amoss Center

Cirque Kalabanté: Afrique en Cirque is coming to the Amoss Center in Bel Air this month.

Afrique en Cirque is a highly colorful creation featuring a handful of amazing acrobats and musicians performing their authentic choreography to the frenetic rhythms of djembes and other native instruments of Guinea, according to the news release.

The performance is April 27 at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or go to harfordevents.com.

Reserved seating starts at $19.

For disability-related accommodations and more information, contact 443-412-2211 two weeks in advance.

The show is supported by the Harford County Cultural Arts Board and the Maryland State Arts Council.

Harford Community College English professor receives Stephen Fraser Encouragement Award

The Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators’ Impact and Legacy Fund announced that Susan Muaddi Darraj, an author and associate professor of English at Harford Community College, has been named a recipient of one of the new Stephen Fraser Encouragement Awards.

The award was established to provide $2,000 stipends to three published authors, illustrators or translators of books for young readers.

Award-winning author and English professor Susan Muaddi Darraj signs copies of "Farah Rocks Fifth Grade," from her "Farah Rocks" youth fiction series about a Palestinian American girl's adventures. The series is the first of its kind in North America to feature a Palestinian American or Arab American lead. The Baltimore resident is an associate professor of English at Harford Community College and teaches creative writing at Johns Hopkins University. (Courtesy Harford Community College)

Muaddi Darraj hopes to use the award to attend a residency or a retreat, according to a news release. She’s currently working on two projects: a young adult novel about a Palestinian American girl who uncovers a family secret; and a chapter book series about a boy named Jamal who loves second grade, baseball and his friends.

“I write every day, from 5 a.m. until 6:30 a.m., but I do most of my significant writing in the summer,” said Muaddi Darraj. “This summer, with the help of this award, I am hoping to spend two weeks at a residency to get some focused time on a new book.”

Muaddi Darraj has been recognized for her literary talent for the past six years. She was named the winner of the AWP Grace Paley Prize for Short Fiction, and also won the 2016 Arab American Book Award. In 2018, she was named a Ford Fellow by USA Artists, and was awarded a Rubys Artist Grant from the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance and a grant from the Sustainable Arts Foundation, the release said.

Last year, Muaddi Darraj received a Maryland State Arts Council 2022 Independent Artist Award. She was one of the two state awardees who received a $25,000 grant in recognition of outstanding artistic achievement.

New dean of nursing and allied health professions

Ashley N. Meisel, MS, RN, has been appointed adean of the Nursing and Allied Health Professions Division.

Meisel has more than 12 years of experience in healthcare, nursing education and leadership, according to the news release. Her nursing career includes more than eight years of ICU experience with roles as a charge nurse and preceptor within the clinical environment.

Meisel joined Harford Community College in 2012 and has served in several positions over the years including interim dean, assistant professor of nursing, coordinator for nursing and allied health professions, HCC Kids Camp health supervisor, clinical coordinator, adjunct faculty and clinical faculty.

Dr. Ashley Meisel has been named dean of nursing and allied health professions at Harford Community College. (Courtesy Harford Community College)

Before coming to Harford Community College, Meisel worked at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. She was employed at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore from 2010 to 2012 and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia, from 2008 to 2010.

Her professional and scholarly honors and awards include Hal and Jo Cohen Scholar (NSP II), 2013 ICU Nurse of the Year, summa cum laude (associate’s degree), magna cum laude (bachelor’s degree), and New Nursing Faculty Fellowship Award (2018).

Her professional affiliations include: Organization for Associate Degree Nursing, 2018-present; Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, 2013-present; National League for Nursing, 2012-present; American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, 2013- 2015; and Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education, 2006.

Meisel received an associate’s degree in nursing from Radford University Carilion (formerly Jefferson College of Health Sciences), a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Radford University, a master’s degree in nursing education from Stevenson University, and a doctor of nursing practice – leadership from Salisbury University.