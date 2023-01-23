Harford Community College happenings: Harlem Globetrotters, Tribute to Johnny Cash, Camp Curiosity registration and more

Early Learning Center open house on Friday

Harford Community College will hold an open house for its Early Learning Center on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon for parents who are interested in half-day or full-day preschool options for children ages 2-5 for this coming fall.

The open house will be held at the Early Learning Center, located in HCC’s Forest Hill Center, accessible via Entrance #4 near Joppa Hall.

A preschool student at the Harford Community College Early Learning Center. The center will hold an open house on Jan. 27, 2023 for preschool students ages 2-5 for the upcoming fall. (Courtesy Harford Community College)

The center helps children of all abilities prepare for kindergarten and develop socially, emotionally and intellectually while gaining a positive self-image. The curriculum incorporates the latest technology, including interactive SMART boards in each classroom and instruction in language arts, math and science; plus art, crafts, drama and storytime. The Early Learning Center’s preschool is licensed through Maryland State Department of Education Division of Early Childhood.

Information: harford.edu/academics/community-ed-programs/youth/elc.php, or contact Jen Eder at 443-412-2393 or jeder@harford.edu.

Free oral history workshop on Saturday

The Harford Civil Rights Project will offer a free oral history workshop at Harford Community College on Saturday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Participants will receive basic training to conduct recorded oral history with relatives and other close contacts aligned with the grant goals.

A free continental breakfast will be provided. The workshop is funded by the Harford County government through a grant to preserve Harford’s African American Civil Rights heritage. The college is also providing financial support for the workshop.

Registration: https://forms.office.com/r/BE8meMjLvM. Information: James Karmel, director, Harford Civil Rights Project, 443-412-2105 or jkarmel@harford.edu. Seating is limited; advance registration required.

Registration opens for Camp Curiosity

Fuel your child’s quest for adventure, knowledge and exploration at Camp Curiosity this summer on Harford Community College’s campus.

Imagination and creativity come alive at Camp Curiosity, where kids can design games in the online world of Roblox, advance their artistic skills, explore cooking as an edible science, engineer devices with LEGOS and so more. The camp will feature some of its favorite programs such as Minecraft and Bakeology, and add new ones including Animal Lovers, Block Carving and Junior Chef Competition.

Full- and half-day programs are available for children ages 6-17. Registration opened this week. To register: harford.edu/academics/community-ed-programs/youth/camp-curiosity.php.

‘The Man in Black – A Tribute to Johnny Cash’ performs at the Amoss Center

“The Man in Black – A Tribute to Johnny Cash” will take place on Saturday, February 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Amoss Center, 200 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air.

Performer Shawn Barker as Johnny Cash in “The Man in Black – A Tribute to Johnny Cash.” (Courtesy Harford Community College)

With his strikingly similar looks, baritone voice and spot-on mannerisms, performer Shawn Barker’s uncanny resemblance to the original “Man in Black” revitalizes the character and spirit of Johnny Cash, one of America’s greatest musical icons. The show features Barker in character throughout the entire evening, walking the audience through each era of Cash’s life and music, including hits such as “Folsom Prison Blues,” “I Walk the Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Hurt” and “Ring of Fire,” complete with a full band.

Reserved seating starts at $24. To purchase tickets: harfordevents.com or call 443-412-2211. This performance is supported by the Maryland State Arts Council.

Harlem Globetrotters world tour coming to APGFCU Arena

Harlem Globetrotter Hammer, front, and his teammates take to the court as they are introduced and the fun begins for the Harlem Globetrotters Spread Game show at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College, Tuesday August 31, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their 2023 World Tour to the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College in Bel Air on Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m.

Before the game, fans who have purchased a Magic Pass can take part in a once-in-a-lifetime experience where they have an opportunity to spend time on the court with the Globetrotters – shooting, trying out ball tricks, and getting autographs and photos. The Magic Pass event takes place from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Children under 13 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian; all patrons must have a game ticket and Magic Pass for entry.

Reserved seating starts at $20; Magic Passes are an additional $15 per person. To purchase tickets: harfordevents.com or call 443-412-2211. For disability-related accommodations, call 443-412-2211 at least two weeks prior to the event.