Harford Community College announces the spring ‘22 president’s list

Harford Community College has announced the president’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Students on the president’s list must have received all “A” and “B” grades and have a 3.76 GPA or higher.

Full-time students must have completed 12 credit hours during the semester. Part-time students are eligible after having completed 12 credit hours and then completing six credit hours during the current semester.

Students named on the spring 2022 president’s list: Zachary Adams, Delta, Pa.; Jenna Adkins, Bel Air; Kim Adler, Bel Air; Adam Alkhatib, Abingdon; Anthony Alvarez, Havre de Grace; Ashley Anderson, Kingsville; William Anderson, Aberdeen; Peter Andrews, Abingdon; Susan Appleby, Belcamp; Tayler Appleby, Bel Air; Brie Aquino, Abingdon; Aaron Armus, Bel Air; Tyler Arnold, Fallston; Kimberly Aust, Aberdeen; Morgan Babb, Havre de Grace; Nicole Baldwin, Fallston; Keirra Baltimore, Pylesville; Breona Barber, Bel Air; Hayden Barrow, Bel Air; Brianna Barth, Street; Ciara Bartz, Rising Sun; Jacob Bassetti, Forest Hill; Connor Bastian, Bel Air; Grace Battaglia, Bel Air; Kylie Baur, Fallston; Darcy Baynes, Joppa; Filip Bazant, Bel Air; Christian Beale, Forest Hill; Samaria Beasley, Abingdon; Leeann Bedsaul, Fallston; George Beeker, Bel Air; Aidan Bennett, Bel Air; Grace Bennett, Joppa; Adam Berg, Bel Air; Phoebe Berg, Bel Air; Cassie Berger, Abingdon; Brittany Berry, Bel Air; Alyssa Binns, Bel Air; Josephine Birdsong, Bel Air; Emma Blackburn, Forest Hill; Mariah Blackwell, Forest Hill; Connor Blantz, Strasburg, Pa.; Zachary Blessing, Havre de Grace; Brandon Blevins, Bel Air; Noah Boin, Havre de Grace; Christopher Borries, Bel Air; Caitlyn Bova, Fallston; Gregory Bowcock, Bel Air; Grant Bowers, Bel Air; Antonio Breeback, Fallston; Olivia Bremer, Bel Air; Jada Bright, Bel Air; Jordan Bright, Bel Air; Catherine Brooks, Abingdon; Hannah Brooks, Bel Air; Harrison Brooks, Abingdon; Courtney Brown, Belcamp; Amanda Broyles, Abingdon; Autumn Broyles, North East; Azaria Bruton, Edgewood; Jacquelyn Bultman, Monkton; Jeffrey Bunn, Abingdon; Lillian Burgee, Bel Air; Jennifer Burgo, Bel Air; Madison Burkowski, Millersville; Adam Burner, Abingdon; Mackenzie Burton, Nottingham; Jaida Cain, Edgewood; Megan Calabrese, Bel Air; Natalia Calvo Herrera, Bel Air; Sophia Campbell, Havre de Grace; Benedetta Canfora, Bel Air; Krista Canoles, Kingsville; Kathryn Cantler, Havre de Grace; Heather Capo, Bel Air; Lauren Carbaugh, Forest Hill; Dawn Carrion-Bravo, Elkton; Drew Carter, Abingdon; Savannah Cash, Aberdeen; Josie Channell, Delta, Pa.; Nancy Chapman, Elkton; Anthony Chase, Aberdeen Proving Ground; Allison Chenworth, Abingdon; Tewabech Chikssa, Aberdeen; Candy Cintron, Aberdeen; Michael Cisco, Bel Air; Joseph Clancy, Haymarket, Va.; Abigail Clarke, Joppa; Madeline Coard, Bel Air; Sarah Cole, Edgewood; Wei Coleman, Bel Air; Britani Collins, Pylesville; Alexander Colquitt, Forest Hill; Duncan Conner, Joppa; Helen Cooper, Baldwin; Joshua Cox, Aberdeen; Martina Croce, Bel Air; Michael Crocetti, Joppa; Madisyn Crockett, Port Deposit; Anita Cullum, Darlington; Matthew Cummings, Abingdon; Kerry Cuomo, North East; Delaney Curry, Bel Air; Jessica Cutlip, Delta, Pa.; Dylan Cygan, Aberdeen; Benedicta Daboh, Owings Mills; Kerrin Dame, Abingdon; Madeline Danielczyk, Forest Hill; Druscilla Darkwa, Bel Air; April Davis, Abingdon; Britney Davis, Middle River; Drew Davis, Jarrettsville; Joel Davis, Bel Air; Kerry Davis, Edgewood; Kyle Dawson, Havre de Grace; Paige Day, Forest Hill; Michelle Jane Nena De Guzman, Bel Air; Crystal De La Fuente, Aberdeen; Alexander DeMey, Bel Air; Clarissa DeSalvo, Joppa; Malaina DeShields, Aberdeen; Avigail Dean, Forest Hill; Megan Dean, Bel Air; Emmily Deboard, Aberdeen; Sabrina Deitrick, Aberdeen; Kaitlyn Delaney, Bel Air; Lisa Demski, Bel Air; Karmen Dennis, Edgewood; Rowan Derrick, Bel Air; Casey DiVenti, Monkton; Audrey Dick, Abingdon; Karl Discher, Bel Air; Tabitha Discher, Bel Air; Lindsey Donovan, Havre de Grace; Ryan Drager, Fallston; Karissa Dugan, Street; Kristine Dulong, Havre de Grace; Benjamin Dutcher, Forest Hill; Ryana Dwyer, Forest Hill; Sheila Ebert, Joppa; Maya Enderlein, Bel Air; Patrick Engbert, Forest Hill; Amedeo Ercole, Port Deposit; Jarred Esser, Edgewood; Amanda Estep, Bel Air; Andrew Estrada, Bel Air; Heather Euler, Fallston; Rashea Eure, Joppa; Madison Eurice, Forest Hill; Megan Evans, Forest Hill; Samantha Feehley, Bel Air; Steele Felts, Darlington; Lillianna Fillers, Joppa; Sarah Fincham, Baltimore; Sarah Fischer, Joppa; Bradley Fitzpatrick, Abingdon; Keith Floyd, Bel Air; Natalie Foos, Abingdon; Stephanie Forbes, Bear, Del.; Abigail Frank, Bel Air; Christina Frederick, Joppa; Ethan French, Havre de Grace; Jessica Fuchsluger, Baltimore; Selena Funk, Bel Air; Lauren Furrow, Abingdon; Jenna Gale, Bel Air; Philipp Gall, Bel Air; Lindsey Gardner, Bel Air; Taylor Gasior, Bel Air; Heather Gates, Abingdon; Kira German, Aberdeen; Lisa Giacobbe, Jarrettsville; Nicholas Gibbons, Forest Hill; Gabe Gilberto, Bel Air; Paul Glenchur, Vienna, Va.; Bin Glodek, Churchville; Brian Glorioso, Baltimore; Jessica Glover, Rising Sun; Jagger Gossman, Bel Air; Alyssa Grant, Edgewood; Elliott Grant, Bel Air; Emma Grantland, Abingdon; Peyton Gray, Bel Air; Jeremiah Grey, Edgewood; Benjamin Grocott, Fallston; Jessica Grode, Havre de Grace; Ryan Groleau, Havre de Grace; Kaitlyn Grubb, Abingdon; Scott Guanti, Street; Amelia Gutkoska, Bel Air; Linh Ha, Abingdon; Hanna Habiba, Havre de Grace; Cayden Hagy, Jarrettsville; Delaney Hale, Joppa; Bradley Hall, Jarrettsville; Brian Hall, Abingdon; Lahna Hall, Bel Air; Lindsey Hall, Bel Air; Julia Halliwell, Street; Elizabeth Hamilton, Bel Air; Ryan Hanna, Forest Hill; Chelsea Harpold, Havre de Grace; Amber Harris, Abingdon; Darlington Harris, Edgewood; Renee Hartmann, Havre de Grace; Sarah Harvey, Abingdon; Jordie Hash, Street; Leah Hash, North East; Aiden Hathaway, Bel Air; Michael Hauf, Havre de Grace; Evan Haupt, Abingdon; Stephanie Heiss, Belcamp; Chloe Henkel, Darlington; Aidan Hermann, Bel Air; Matthew Hermsen, Bel Air; Brittany Herring, Aberdeen; Amanda Hess, Bel Air; Alan Hicks, Belcamp; Ashlyn Hinzman, Aberdeen; Angela Hodge, Bel Air; Holly Hoffman, Bel Air; Elizabeth Holmes, Bel Air; Lily Holtschneider, Bel Air; Allison Hopkins, Street; Ashley Hoppa, Aberdeen; Monica Horner, Baldwin; Allyson Hosza, Forest Hill; Jenna House, Upper Falls; Kadalena Housley, Joppa; John Huber, Forest Hill; Laura Huffman, Estero, Fl.; Abbey Hughes, Aberdeen; Sarah Huller, Forest Hill; Candice Hunt, Bel Air; Mert Inak, Aberdeen; Julianna Jackson, Abingdon; Samantha Jajistar, Abingdon; Brian Jewell, Aberdeen; Brendan Johnson, Bel Air; Emily Johnson, Forest Hill; Kaylah Johnson, Edgewood; Debbie Jones, Bel Air; Alexus Jordan, Aberdeen; Leslie Juarez, Bel Air; Ally Kahl, Whiteford; Alyssa Kateb, Fallston; Christina Katsafanas, Abingdon; Jennifer Kaufman, Bel Air; Ian Keane, Bel Air; Gabrielle Keeney, Jarrettsville; Olivia Kielian, Forest Hill; Anna King, Abingdon; Samantha King, Edgewood; Travell Kinlaw, Aberdeen; Meghan Knight, Forest Hill; Pamela Knight, Bel Air; Peter Knight, Street; Amanda Knopp, Bel Air; Teresa Kohlway, Fallston; Alexa Kolosey, Abingdon; Juli Krasnoff, Abingdon; Lucas Krider, Bel Air; Dillon Kriner, Fallston; Emily Kron, Havre de Grace; Tanya Lafalaise, Edgewood; Rami Lameche, Bel Air; Mattison Landry, Joppa; Kristina Lang, Havre de Grace; Danny Langrehr, Abingdon; Emily Larkin, Bel Air; Kaylena Lawrence, Forest Hill; Deanna Lawson, Forest Hill; Jason Le, Bel Air; Lilian Le, Bel Air; Julia Leao, Edgewood; Kaya Lenhart, Bel Air; Kaylin Leonard, Forest Hill; Kayla Lewis, Bel Air; Jayna Liebau, Abingdon; Jillian Liles, Bel Air; Delores Lindsay, Havre de Grace; McKenna Locklear, Abingdon; Peyton Long, Abingdon; Hannha Lopez, Havre de Grace; Ernest Lovelace, Abingdon; Darla Lowe, Baldwin; Stevanna Lubinski, Rising Sun; Michael Lunenfeld, Abingdon; Tina Luong, Bel Air; Baily Lynch, Forest Hill; Haley Lynch, Joppa; Shuyi Ma Brown, Abingdon; Alyssa Mace, Forest Hill; Matthew Madani, Kingsville; David Maly-Cordell, Bel Air; Olivia Manager, Bel Air; Riley Marabello, Abingdon; Madeline Markoff, Bel Air; Katie Markwood, Bel Air; Mariama Marong, Edgewood; Heather Marsalek, Bel Air; Cassidy Marshall, Bel Air; Megan Martin, Bel Air; Chandler Martin-Corker, Abingdon; Jessica Maxson, Darlington; Stacey Maxwell, Joppa; Amber McAllister, Delta, Pa.; Hannah McBride, Bel Air; Laura McCall, Bel Air; Erin McCormack, Aberdeen; James McCormick, Edgewood; Derek McCrickard, Bel Air; Norie McDermott, Forest Hill; Aidan McGinnis, Abingdon; Connor McGinnis, Abingdon; Sagan McIntyre, Bel Air; Jenna McQuay, Forest Hill; Daniel Meade, Abingdon; Kayla Meads, Essex; Stefano Mehani, Bel Air; Samantha Meisel, Forest Hill; Katelyn Melcher, Forest Hill; Kai Mendola, Churchville; Leigh Merk, Belcamp; Megan Merryman, Bel Air; Abby Merson, Jarrettsville; Donald Michael, Bel Air; Gabriel Miller, Forest Hill; Peri Miltenberger, Abingdon; Molly Minnick, Bel Air; Eva Miron, Aberdeen; Rebecca Moen, Abingdon; Adrianna Mooney, Forest Hill; Kayla Moore, Fallston; Riley Moran, Baldwin; Emanuele Moretti, Bel Air; Kelcy Morgan, Joppa; Caden Morris, Bel Air; Jeffrey Motley, Abingdon; Tetyana Musiyenko, Honolulu, HI; Lucas Nadeau, Bel Air; Brooke Naugle, Bel Air; Paige Naumann, Bel Air; Kelsey Nay, Fallston; Sara Nay, Fallston; Samantha Nevin, Street; Dillon Newport, Edgewood; Rebecca Norris, Aberdeen; Jordan Norwood, Bel Air; Lacey Noseworthy, Edgewood; Brayden O’Donnell, Forest Hill; Adepeju Ojo, Baltimore; Zainab Oladejo, Edgewood; Finn Outten, Bel Air; Brandi Over, Jarrettsville; Heather Pace, Churchville; Mona Parisi, Bel Air; Yash Patel, Bel Air; Laural Paterini, Abingdon; Jamie Peck, Abingdon; Cailin Peluso, Abingdon; Janis Peters, Conowingo; Kailey Petty, Essex; Robert Pezzella, Bel Air; Lyara Phillips, Aberdeen; Brian Pickard, Bel Air; Anthony Pietro, Bel Air; Aidel Pinck, Baltimore; Pablo Poleo, Bel Air; Crystal Printy, Bel Air; Angelia Prosser, Forest Hill; Bryan Pruner, Joppa; Lauren Puntanen, Bel Air; Margarita Quezada, Bel Air; Gabriel Raiber, Forest Hill; Thomas Rambo, Aberdeen; Jacob Rathbun, Havre de Grace; Tucker Ray, Churchville; Jenna Raynor, Abingdon; Lauren Reich, Bel Air; Steven Reilly, Forest Hill; Brandon Reynolds, Aberdeen; Julia Rhoderick, Aberdeen; Genevieve Riehl, Forest Hill; Haley Ries, Jarrettsville; Christopher Riley, Abingdon; Johnathan Riley, Joppa; Hayli Rippon, Aberdeen; Jennifer Rittershofer, Bel Air; Breonna Roberson, Edgewood; Taylor Rudinoff, Belcamp; Lauren Rugel, Aberdeen; Jillian Russell, Bel Air; Rebecca Russell, Severna Park; Nathaniel Rymarz, Forest Hill; Rheanna Sanches, Havre de Grace; Angel Santana, Ridgefield Park, NJ; Morgan Santos, Rising Sun; Saigelyn Sapia, Bel Air; Francesca Scampone, Belcamp; Olivia Scannell, Abingdon; Kara Schatz, Bel Air; Isabelle Schucker, Abingdon; Gabriela Schweers, Darlington; Makenzie Seabrease, Bel Air; John Seidts, White Hall; Natalie Selvi, Abingdon; Amanda Sevison, Abingdon; Jaime Shaffer, Churchville; Calie Shanahan, Abingdon; Evangeline Shannon, Aberdeen; Macy Sheldon, Perryville; Lee Shepard, Bel Air; Matthew Sherinsky, Bel Air; Melody Sherrod, Forest Hill; Ryan Shillenn, Forest Hill; Natalie Shrewsberry, Bel Air; Marisa Shumaker, Bel Air; Nina Shunnarah, Abingdon; Anya Shupe, Darlington; Juliana Sill, Abingdon; Madison Simms, Churchville; Rebecca Simon, Bel Air; Brieanna Simpson, Havre de Grace; Nathan Skopp, Abingdon; Hope Small, Abingdon; Avah Smith, Aberdeen; Julianna Smith, Abingdon; Kayla Smith, Havre de Grace; Kyle Smith, Fallston; Rachel Smith, Jarrettsville; Laurel Snyder, Bel Air; Sena Sogut, Havre de Grace; Nataliya Sokoliouk, Bel Air; Jessica Sparr, Bel Air; Bobby Spencer, Bowie; Chelsea Staab, Edgewood; Hailey Stabile, Bel Air; Cooper Stafford, Bel Air; Jenna Stampone, Forest Hill; Kathryn Stanley, Elkton; Sarah Stauffer, Forest Hill; Kristina Stemple, Joppa; Gina Stinemire, Joppa; Brandon Stokes, Havre de Grace; Natalie Storm, Abingdon; Evan Strumpis, Bel Air; Alexis Sturgill, Bel Air; Taylor Suman, Street; Timothy Symalla, Bel Air; Robin Taillon, Bel Air; Brianna Taylor, Baltimore; Emily Taylor, Aberdeen; Michaela Taylor, Hanover, Pa.; Conner Tegeler, Fallston; Robert Thacker, Delta, Pa.; Tiffany Then, Edgewood; Alyssa Thompson, Delta, Pa.; Ashton Thompson, Forest Hill; Ta Nisha Thompson, Joppa; Megan Tiller, Middle River; Jonaily Torres, Abingdon; Tiana Travers, Havre de Grace; Sophia Trimble, Street; Avery Trouland, White Hall; Ashley Trzepkowski, Belcamp; Lily Tsomos, Forest Hill; Ariel Tugado, Abingdon; Chyanna Turner, Havre de Grace; Katie Tweed, Bel Air; Jessica Tyler, Darlington; Alexis Unger, Bel Air; Ivie Valentine, Joppa; Josiah Ventura, Aberdeen; David Vereb, Havre de Grace; Shannon Wade, Bel Air; Jeremy Walczak, Bel Air; Gage Walker, Forest Hill; Natalie Walker, Forest Hill; Morgan Walter, Bel Air; Natalie Walters, Abingdon; Abigail Warfield, Darlington; Grace Watters, Jarrettsville; Ashley Wawrzyniak, Bel Air; Todd Webb, Street; Melissa Webster, Abingdon; Alyssa Weeks, Havre de Grace; Catherine Wehage, Jarrettsville; Juliette Wells, Bel Air; Tinia West, Aberdeen; Victoria Westerman, Pylesville; Alexis Williams, Abingdon; Damion Wilson, Edgewood; Kateara Wilson, Edgewood; Rachel Wilson, Havre de Grace; Jonah Windle, Bel Air; Brandon Winkler, Bel Air; Shanyn Wolfe, Fallston; Kaycee Wolfsheimer, Edgewood; Liana Wong, Abingdon; Sydney Wyatt, White Hall; Kathryn Wysong, Bel Air; Muhammad Yasin, Bel Air; Selah Yost, Bel Air; Katie Young, Abingdon; Lydia Young, Bel Air; Malia Zavoyna, Bel Air; Lauren Zelina, Bel Air; Julia Zorzi, Bel Air; and Kathleen Zylka, Abingdon.