Harford Community College recognizes employees for scholarly or creative publications and works

Harford Community College recognized employees for their scholarly or creative publications and works Aug. 17 at the school’s annual convocation ceremony.

Each recognized author or artist received a framed certificate and a copy of their work will be housed in the campus library when possible. A perpetual plaque, updated each year to honor new publications and creative work, is also located in the college library.

This is the 13th year for the recognition program. More than 65 employees have been recognized for approximately 140 different publications, works or performances.

The list of this year’s recognized authors and artists and their works includes:

Benson, Catherine E.: “A Case of Mistaken Identity: Genetic and Morphological Evidence for the Presence of Redeye Bass in the Verde River, Arizona.” Journal of Fish and Wildlife Management, Vol. 12, No. 2, Dec. 2021, pp. 554-64.

Chuffo, Paul: composer, “The Long Goodbye,” 2021.

Lewis, Cynthia: “Developing a Successful Dual Enrollment Program.” NISOD Innovation Abstracts, Vol. 43, No. 19, 27 May 2021.

Lewis, Cynthia: “Incorporating Soft Skills Through Team-Based Learning: Applications for Accounting Principles Courses.” Business Education Forum, Vol. 75, No. 4, summer 2021, p. 9. National Business Education Association.

Neff, Heidi: producer, “The Long Goodbye,” 2021.

Wiglesworth, Miriam: “Developing a Successful Dual Enrollment Program.” NISOD Innovation Abstracts, Vol. 43, No. 19, 27 May 2021.