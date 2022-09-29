First Harford Civil Rights Tour to be held Saturday

Harford Community College and the Harford NAACP will host a free civil rights tour on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The tour is the newest feature in the Harford Civil Rights Project, which is being spearheaded by the college with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Students and faculty have been collecting information and research on significant moments in Harford County’s civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s.

Participants will travel by chartered bus to local historical landmarks in Havre de Grace, Aberdeen and Bel Air, including key sites in the county that are connected to county’s African American history. Tour guides will include community leaders, historians, and HCC students and faculty who participated in the development of the Harford Civil Rights Project.

The tour will conclude with lunch at a local restaurant with ties to the civil rights movement.

This is a rain-or-shine event. Pre-registration is required: bit.ly/NAACPtour.

A mobile app has been developed for the Harford Civil Rights Project, which includes an interactive map with the tour stops. To download the app, go to harfordcivilrights.org.