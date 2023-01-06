Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Harford County

Free Christmas tree recycling is available in two locations in Harford County.

Trees may be dropped off at the Harford Waste Disposal Center at 3135 Scarboro Road in Street, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or they may taken to the Tollgate drop-off site at 703 N. Tollgate Road in Bel Air on Saturdays only from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.. However, contractors or trailers longer than 12 feet are not allowed.

Residents can also recycle Christmas lights and other electronics, clothing, textiles, and more for free in Harford County. To learn more, visit the recycling webpage.