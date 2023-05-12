Harford Choral Society presents spring concert, ‘Joyful Songs’

The Harford Choral Society will hold its spring concert, “Joyful Songs,” on Saturday at 7 p.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, located on 1200 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air.

Under the direction of Kathryn Locke, the Harford Choral Society will perform nine songs including the final movement from Beethoven’s 9th Symphony. The Chorus will be joined by a quartet of professional soloists as well as a professional chamber orchestra.

The list of songs that will be performed are:

“Ode to St. Cecilia,” by George Frederick Handel. Handel wrote this piece in just nine days as a tribute to Saint Cecilia.

“O Virtus Sapientias,” by Hildegard von Bingen, described as a haunting and quietly serene plainchant for women’s voices.

“Rejoice in the Lord” and “All People Clap Your Hands,” two sacred works by early Baroque English composer Thomas Weelkes, are joyful anthems.

“Virgam virtutis tuae” by George Frederick Handel will be sung by the alto soloist.

“Burst into Joyful Song” by Richard Maltz, a premiere performance, is also the theme of the concert. Maltz is a contemporary composer and member of the Harford Choral Society.

“Jesus bleibet meine Freude” (”Jesus Is My Joy”) by Johann Sebastian Bach and “How Lovely are the Messengers” by Felix Mendelssohn.

“Jubilate Deo,” by English composer Benjamin Britten, which was composed in 1961.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for students and $15 for seniors over 55. The concert is free for children under 12 and Harford County Community College students.

Tickets may be purchased at harfordchoralsociety.org.