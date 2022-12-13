‘Harford With Grace’ concert to open Harford Choral Society’s 69th season on Saturday

Under the direction of Kathryn Locke, the Harford Choral Society presents the first concert of its 69th season, “Harford With Grace,” on Saturday at 3 p.m. The concert will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1200 Churchville Rd., Bel Air.

A special feature for this year’s concert is that the Society will collaborate with the choir of Grace United Methodist Church in Baltimore under the direction of Christopher Schroeder, giving the group an opportunity to offer some works for two groups of singers which are not often included in Harford Choral Society’s repertoire, according to a spokesperson for the Society.

Featured on the first part of the program will be the “Oratorio de Noël” by French composer Camille Saint-Saëns. Written in 1858 when Saint-Saëns was just 23 years old, it was completed in only 11 days and is made up of 10 movements telling the Christmas story, sung by five soloists and a choir.

The second part of the program will begin with a carol by British composer John Rutter, “What Sweeter Music,” with text by 17th-century poet Robert Herrick. The cantata “This is All My Pleasure” by J. S. Bach follows. It is scored for eight voices and will be sung in English. “Before the Marvel of This Night” by Carl Schalk is based on the poetry of Jaroslav Vaida.

The text of “O Magnum Mysterium” has been set to music by numerous composers. Venetian composer Giovanni Gabrieli composed his setting for two choirs in 1587, designed to be performed in the Church of San Marco in Venice using its unique acoustical properties.

“A Child is Born in Bethlehem” is a carol by German early Baroque composer Samuel Scheidt, arranged by David Wilcox for two choruses. In 1997, contemporary composer Thomas Cabaniss composed “Behold the Star” for the annual lighting of the Lincoln Center Christmas tree, originally for a three-part children’s choir and later arranged for four-part chorus.

The program will end with two French carols by contemporary composer Howard Helvey, “Ding Dong Merrily on High” and “Pat-a-Pan,” both for choir and piano four-hand accompaniment.

Advanced tickets: seniors $15, adults $20, students $10; children 12 and under, free. Tickets may be purchased at harfordchoralsociety.org.