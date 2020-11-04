Harford County offering $7,500 relief grants to childcare providers through federal CARES Act

Childcare providers in Harford County may be eligible for $7,500 grants to help offset ongoing COVID-19 expenses, county government announced Wednesday. It also announced that it would open up existing COVID-19 relief grant programs to businesses that have opened since the pandemic began.
Applications for childcare grants and any business grants are due by 5 p.m. Dec. 4. Any licensed in-home, nonprofit or faith-based childcare establishments are eligible for the grants on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Many of our smaller childcare providers have been adapting to COVID-19 restrictions since the pandemic started and now many of them are hosting students who are learning virtually,” County Executive Barry Glassman said in a statement. “Our newest grants will help some of those childcare providers continue to provide safe and comfortable environments for our children who cannot be home with their parents during the day.”
Program guidelines and applications for childcare provider grants can be found on the county’s website at bit.ly/CCPRGrant. Applicants are strongly encouraged to read the guidelines before making their submission, according to the county. Questions may be directed to COVIDgrantquestions@harfordcountymd.gov.
Funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, the money can be used by childcare providers offset expenses related to personal protective equipment (PPE), payroll, inside and outside facility enhancements such as additions or upgrades to maintain physical distancing standards and interest payments on business loans or lines of credit.
The childcare grant is the county’s fifth COVID-19 relief grant program. Harford initially offered a $7,500 Small Business Relief grant, a $5,000 Business Owner Assistance grant and a $2,500 Homegrown Harford Farm Relief grant. On Oct. 1, Glassman announced $10,000 grants for restaurant relief.
Previously, the grants were available only to Harford businesses open prior to March 9, around the time the first coronavirus cases were discovered in Maryland. The grants are now available to any businesses that have opened since then, according to county government.
Childcare providers who have previously received a Harford County COVID-19 Business Relief Grant are not eligible for the Childcare Provider Relief Grant.
CARES Act funding must be spent by Dec. 30, although some national organizations and federal officials have been seeking to extend the deadline.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan recently called on county governments to consider using some of their federal money to match state relief programs meant to bolster the economy during the pandemic and officials have noted state government has authority from Congress to recoup unspent funding from counties to repurpose it for state matters.
Harford County received approximately $45 million in CARES Act funding, which Glassman said last month he will have spent by the end of the year. About half of the money is required to be used for health-related expenses, such as PPE, and the other half to bolster local economies. The latest figures on how much funding has been spent were not immediately available Wednesday morning.
Last week, Harford County Public Schools announced it had received more than $5 million in CARES Act funding from Harford County government. The funds will be used to cover laptop purchases for Career and Technology education, pay for food service and Learning Support Center staff, as well as supplies and materials given to students for distance learning and PPE.
Glassman has also reached out to other allied agencies such as municipal governments, volunteer fire companies and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, asking they submit priorities for CARES Act funding.