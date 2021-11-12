Harford Chamber of Commerce honors members of the military

First is the Perry Point Holiday Giving Campaign. Donations will be accepted at the Chamber Office (108 S. Bond St., Bel Air, MD 21014) through Dec. 3 from Monday to Thursday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Please contribute holiday cards without religious messages, detachable parts, or glitter; full-size toiletries (shampoo, body wash, body/hand lotion, nonmedicated baby powder, and denture adhesive); and easy to do craft kids such as paint by numbers. Nothing with alcohol can be accepted. Only alcohol-free mouthwash can be accepted on patients’ behalf.