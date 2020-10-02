Harford County restaurants affected by COVID-19 eligible for $10,000 CARES Act grants

Harford County will begin offering $10,000 grants to restaurants affected by COVID-19 to help maintain operations through the end of the year, county government announced Friday.
Funds can be used for various expenses including commercial mortgage or rent payments, upgrades for carryout service, seating enhancements and physical barriers for social distancing, according to a news release.
“Our newest grant program will help Harford County restaurants with everyday business expenses and the extra costs of keeping their employees and customers safe,” County Executive Barry Glassman said in a statement. “Our online application is fairly simple and we have staff dedicated to turning funding around quickly.”
With colder weather coming, there will be less opportunities for outdoor seating at restaurants, which will bring additional challenges to those business owners, Glassman also noted.
The grants are funded by the federal CARES Act. The county will start accepting applications for the grants on Wednesday. Applications can be found on the county’s website. Frequently asked questions about the grants can also be found on the website.
Any food and beverage service establishment in Harford County, include food trucks, is eligible to apply for the grant, even if they received prior COVID-19 business relief grant from the county.
The grants do not have to be used for new expenses, according to the county news release; they will reimburse business owners for any qualifying expenses paid during the CARES Act coverage period from March 1 until the end of the year.
This story will be updated.