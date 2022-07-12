Free car seat safety check in Harford County

The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health will hold a free car seat safety check on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, 1305 Pulaski Highway, Edgewood.

A nationally certified child safety technician will perform the safety inspection, which takes approximately 45 minutes per car seat, according to UM Upper Chesapeake Health.

Appointments are required and the spots fill up quickly, the sheriff’s office said. To register, call HealthLink at 1-800-515-0044.

The car seat(s) should be installed prior to the appointment to the best of your ability. Participants should bring the car seat manual and vehicle manual to the appointment, as well as a doll or stuffed animal to practice harnessing a car seat. Face masks are required and social distancing will be in place.

Nearly 73% of all child restraints are not installed or used correctly, according to UM Upper Chesapeake Health.