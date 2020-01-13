Two vehicles that had been reported stolen were found on fire this weekend in Harford County — one in a Forest Hill cornfield and another behind the Edgewood Home Depot.
Oliver Alkire, a senior deputy state fire marshal, said both incidents are being investigated as arson, although they do not appear to be related.
At approximately 11:53 p.m. Friday, the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded to a vehicle fire in a cornfield in the 2100 block of High Point Road in Forest Hill.
A 2017 Mercedes Benz C330-4 Matic sustained approximately $30,000 in damage, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The owner of the cornfield reported the fire.
The owner of the Mercedes, a Prince George’s County resident, reported it stolen when contacted by authorities, Alkire said.
Around 8:14 p.m. Saturday, another vehicle fire was reported in the 2700 block of Pulaski Highway in Edgewood, to the rear of the Home Depot.
A 2011 Jaguar, which had been reported stolen by its owner, a Glen Burnie resident, sustained approximately $50,000 in damages, according to the notice.
Both fires began in the passenger compartments of the respective vehicles, according to the notice.
No charges have been filed as of 11:30 a.m. Monday as the fire marshal’s office continues to investigate, Alkire said.
He asked that anyone had seen either vehicle prior to the fires being reported are asked to contact the Northeast Regional Office at 410-836-4844.