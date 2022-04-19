Harford Business Roundtable of Education set to meet in May

The Harford Business Roundtable of Education will meet May 10 at Havre de Grace High School. Superintendent of Harford County Public Schools Sean Bulson, Principal Rick Jester and Robert Limpert, supervisor of career, technology and magnet programs for HCPS, will be the guests.

They will provide an overview of programs within the school system, including magnet programs, and an update of the HCPS North Star and Workforce Development Program.

Advertisement

The business roundtable works collaboratively with government officials, educators, parents, community leaders, students and other stakeholders to strengthen and redesign systems that affect student learning.

“It brings the voice of business to deliberations that will shape the education of Harford’s future workforce and leaders,” said William B. Seccurro, chair of the business roundtable’s executive committee. “The Harford Business Roundtable of Education (HBRT) endeavors to bring educational leaders and business men and women together to learn about programs and offerings which impact student learning.”

Advertisement

General membership meetings are held at least twice a year to inform the business community on educational programs which impact student achievement. Membership is open to all interested businesses who wish to gain more knowledge about education in Harford County.

Over the past two years, the organization has not been very active due to the COVID-19 lockdown; however, the executive committee remained active by meeting monthly in a virtual format, according to Seccurro.

As education facilities become more open to visits, the organization plans to become active with increasing its membership and sponsoring events, Seccurro said.

The Harford Business Roundtable of Education was formed in 2004 as a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization for education advocacy and is a coalition of employers committed to supporting education reform and improving student achievement in Harford County.