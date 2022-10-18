Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties announces partnership to expand ‘Club on the Go’ program

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties announced on Oct. 11 a partnership with Priority Partners Cupboards Programs, which will help expand its “Club on The Go” mobile outreach program.

“Club on the Go” delivers Boys & Girls Clubs programs and activities to neighborhoods where there is not currently a club available, according to a news release. With its partnership with Priority Partners, the program can now deliver healthy food and household supplies with its mobile outreach vans, the organization said.

In 2019, the local clubs were seeing a record number of children and teens participating in youth development programs and receiving meals on a daily basis, said Derek Dewitt, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties.

When the pandemic forced shutdowns, “Club On the Go” was created to reach kids and teens in just a few neighborhoods that couldn’t access clubs or the meals they provided, Dewitt said. “Club on the Go” has continued to evolve in response, he said.

In Harford County, the club has identified 10 neighborhoods that, even post-pandemic, are under-resourced and lack accessibility to out-of-school-time programs, Dewitt said. These neighborhoods also have significant limitations on access to healthy food, Dewitt said.

Through “Club on the Go,” the organization provides prepared meals as well as healthy grocery items and toiletries, to the children and their families.

“By partnering with Priority Partners to build and help stock our mobile food pantries we have been able to bring healthy foods along with youth development programs directly to the kids and teens who need it most,” Dewitt said. “Club On the Go was created out of necessity but it continues today because we know that access creates opportunity.”

In addition to the new features, Club on the Go vehicles are outfitted to provide a club experience in neighborhoods, offering sports, arts and crafts, STEM and other activities to keep kids engaged and learning. It is free for all youth ages 6-18, but the program relies on sponsors and partners to make the outreach service available, the organization said in a news release.

For more information, visit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties website at bgcharfordcecil.org.