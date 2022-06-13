Harford school board to vote on new names for schools named after slave owners

The Harford County Board of Education will vote tonight on new names for William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary School and John Archer School after learning that the existing names had ties to slavery.

In June 2020, a petition containing 1,500 signatures was forwarded to the board, asking the superintendent to rename William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary School in Abingdon.

Since then, several residents have asked at board meetings that Paca’s name be removed from the school. After hearing a student speak on the issue, Vicki Jones, president of the Harford County branch of the NAACP, met with the student and together they requested last summer that William Paca Elementary School be renamed.

The board voted in March to rename both schools and will announce the names under consideration at tonight’s meeting.

Paca was born in Abingdon in 1740. A signer of the Declaration of Independence, he was a federal judge, served in the Maryland legislature and became governor of the state. Paca also owned more than 100 slaves.

John Archer was a Harford County physician born near Churchville in 1741. He served in the Revolutionary War, held various government positions and served in Congress. He, too, was a slave owner.

William Paca Elementary School was built in 1964 as a second building on the Philadelphia Road campus of Old Post Elementary School, which was built in 1956.

The board will also be discussing the fiscal 2023 budget, which addresses the essential components of the Every Student Succeeds Act Strategic Plan. The plan focuses on getting students college ready by supporting the transition to enhanced standards, turning around HCPS lowest-achieving schools, and implementing a new school-to-workforce pathway for high school graduates.

The board is expected to make a decision on the supervisor of leadership development and director of special education appointments, and will get a report from the safety and security department.

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at 102 S. Hickory Avenue in Bel Air.