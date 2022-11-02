Harford County Board of Education candidates make their case to voters during virtual forum

Harford County Board of Education candidates participated in a virtual forum on Tuesday evening, hosted by Harford’s League of Women Voters. Seven candidates spoke to more than 60 online viewers about what issues are important to them, with a pitch for why they should be elected to the school board.

“Our goal is to make sure we facilitate opportunities like this for community members and those running for office to have meaningful discourse,” said Kira Sconion, president of Harford County League of Women Voters.

Although all of the candidates were sent an invitation to the forum, Stephen Puopolo, Wade Sewell, Carol Mueller, Ariane Kelly, Carol Bruce, Diane Alvarez and Sharon Jacobs were the only candidates to attend the event, Sconion said.

Puopolo is running against Denise Perry to represent District A on the Board of Education. Sewell is running against Dennis Barry to represent District B.

Mueller is running against Kayla Mariskanish to retain her seat on the board. Kelly is running against Melissa Hahn to retain her seat. Both Mueller and Kelly were appointed to office to complete the remaining terms of previous board members.

Bruce is running against Tanya Tyo to represent District E. Alvarez and Jacobs are competing to represent District F.

The candidates were given prepared questions and had a limited amount of time in which to answer. They described their motivations for running, what they believe to be purpose of the board, and the most-difficult challenges facing the Harford County’s Board of Education.

The candidates also answered questions from the audience, which were screened appropriateness prior to being asked and presented anonymously. Community members questioned candidates on possible changes to the health curriculum as well as their priorities for the school system’s budget in the years to come.

