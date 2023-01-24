Harford County Board of Education accepting applications for ethics panel

The Harford County Board of Education is seeking applicants for its ethics panel.

The panel is responsible for reviewing inquiries into potential ethics violations made by school employees or board members, providing opinions on ethics issues, and reviewing required financial disclosure forms, according to a Harford County Public Schools news release.

The panel consists of five individuals who are not employed by the board. The board is looking to fill one seat due to a panel member’s term expiring.

The Board of Education appoints these members, who may serve up to two terms. The members are not paid but do receive reimbursement for travel and other work-related expenses.

“Candidates should have a strong appreciation for confidentiality, proven commitment to high ethical standards, attention to detail, and availability for in-person meeting in Bel Air at least once per year,” according to Lader.

Interested applicants should mail a letter of interest and short bio by Feb. 3 to Kimberly Neal, General Counsel, Harford County Public Schools, 102 S. Hickory Avenue, Bel Air, Maryland, 21014; or by email to Diana Rasinski, administrative support coordinator for legal counsel, at Diana.Rasinski@hcps.org.

Anyone with additional questions can email Rasinski.