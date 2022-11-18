Tight races come to a close in Harford Board of Education election, five new members elected

With the 2022 state and county election results in the books, the Harford County Board of Education will have a new look on Dec. 5 when five new board members are sworn in.

Newcomers Denise Perry, Melissa Hahn, Diane Alvarez, Carol Bruce and Wade Sewell have won seats on the school board. Incumbent Carol Mueller will keep her seat.

The board will have a mix of members who will advocate for parental rights as well as members who will voice the opinions of educators.

“Harford County Public Schools looks forward to welcoming and supporting all new board members,” said Jillian Lader, HCPS manager of communications. “The process to familiarize board members with board policies, MSDE guiding principles, legislative rulings, and instructional and operational practices in HCPS takes time and we look forward to working with each board member during this process.”

Here is an overview of how the races went down for Harford County’s Board of Education:

Perry maintained her election day lead to defeat Stephen Puopolo to represent District A on the Board of Education as she received 63% of the votes.

Hahn, who was endorsed by Moms for Liberty, defeated incumbent Ariane Kelly to represent District D in a lopsided race in which Hahn received nearly 70% of the votes.

Alvarez, who who was endorsed by Moms for Liberty, maintained her election day lead against Sharon Jacobs after Jacobs made it extremely close following the first day of canvassing to represent District F on the Board of Education with 52% of the votes.

“I believe I won because I campaigned and voters support my view on education,” Alvarez said. “My campaign focused on communication with constituents which I will continue as a representative on the board. I look forward to serving public education.”

Three of the candidates endorsed by the Harford County Education Association won tight races against Moms for Liberty endorsed candidates.

Bruce, who was endorsed by the teachers association, defeated Tanya Tyo, who was endorsed by Moms for Liberty, to represent District E with 51% of the votes after she fell behind on election day.

Mueller, who was also endorsed by the teachers association, defeated Kayla Mariskanish, who was endorsed by Moms for Liberty, to represent District C with 54% of the votes.

Sewell defeated Dennis Barry, who was endorsed by Moms for Liberty, to represent District B with 51% of the votes after he fell behind on election day. Sewell, too, was endorsed by the teachers.