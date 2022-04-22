A look at the 17 candidates running for Harford County Board of Education in 2022

The Board of Education of Harford County consists of six elected members and three members appointed by the governor to four-year terms, according to Senate Bill 629, which has been effective since 2009. Also, there is a student member on the board who is elected by the Harford County Regional Association of Student Councils and serves a one-year term.

Advertisement

Current school board President Rachel Gauthier, who represents District E, will not be returning as she is running for a seat on the County Council.

Carol Mueller, vice president of the board representing District C, is running to retain her seat. Ariane Kelly, who was appointed to fill a vacancy in 2021 to the elected seat for District D, is now running to keep her place on the school board.

Advertisement

Board members Jansen Robinson, who represented District A, David Bauer from District B, and Sonja Karwack from District F, will not be running to retain their seats.

Here’s a list of the candidates running for a seat on Harford County’s Board of Education.

District A

Jean Hruz

Hruz relocated from Long Island, New York, to Maryland in 1975. She has been a resident of Joppa since 1983. Hruz worked as a secretary/ executive assistant at several businesses until 1987 when she decided to stay home to raise her two children for 12 years.

Hruz was a volunteer at Harford County Public Schools from 1989-2006. At Joppatowne Elementary School, she was a kindergarten parent helper in 1989 and taught art to second graders for the Parent-Teacher Art Program in 1991-92. She chaired , and the cafeteria parent volunteers from 1992-97.

Denise Perry

Advertisement

Perry served in the U.S. Army for six years, where she achieved the rank of staff sergeant. When Perry left the military, she worked for the federal government as an accountant and auditor for 28 years.

Perry earned a bachelor’s degree in business and accounting from the University of Maryland University College. She served on the National Legislative Committee, where she was responsible for setting up meetings with the Maryland congressional delegation for the fall and spring conferences. Perry served as the first female commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Maryland and currently serves on the national council of the VFW. Perry is also a commissioner on the Maryland State Veterans Commission.

Perry’s children and grandchildren attended Harford County Public Schools.

Stephen Puopolo

Puopolo, a Baltimore native, moved to Harford County in 2005. He is a member of local groups such as the Edgewood Advisory Board, and serves as the chair for the People with Disabilities Council of the Maryland Democratic Party. According to his website, Puopolo wants “to provide a better balance for teachers, students, administrators and parents.”

Lisa J. Ritchie

Advertisement

Ritchie could not be reached for comment and information about her was unavailable.

District B

Dennis Barry

Barry is chief operating partner at Restaurant Reputations, which helps restaurants monitor how they are perceived online, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“As parents, we all want better for our children,” Barry wrote on his website. “This goes for all aspects of life. The foundation being set for that success starts with our educational system right here in Harford County.”

Barry could not be reached for comment and more information about him was unavailable.

Advertisement

Wade Sewell

Sewell is a lifelong Harford County resident, Fallston native and a Harford County Public Schools alumnus. He attended the Fallston Presbyterian Church for preschool, Youth’s Benefit Elementary School for kindergarten through sixth grade, and Fallston High School beginning in seventh grade, graduating in 1991.Sewell attended Drexel University in Philadelphia and graduated with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in environmental science.

District C

Carol L. Mueller

Mueller is currently serving as vice president of the Board of Education. Her tenure began in late February 2020, when she was appointed by the County Council.

Since joining the board she has worked on securing the renovation of Homestead/Wakefield, mitigating plans for redistricting and developing guidelines for virtual instruction. She serves on numerous local and statewide committees including the state legislative committee, the calendar committee, the general curriculum committee and the Blueprint steering committee as part of her service.

Mueller moved to Bel Air 22 years ago after completing her Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction at the University of Arkansas. Her career spanned middle school, high school, and Harford Community College.

Advertisement

Heather Ruleau-Riggin

Ruleau-Riggin was raised in Harford County and is a graduate of C. Milton Wright High School. According to her bio, she is actively involved in the community, from playing youth rec and high school sports, to working and serving the community. She has a son who is a sophomore at C. Milton Wright High School and a younger daughter that is a couple of years away from entering the Harford County school system.

“As a community collectively, I believe we are not very happy with the decisions that have been made and the people who are making these decisions,” Ruleau-Riggin said. “I want to be that positive change and advocate for the families and for their children in our community.”

District D

Melissa Hahn

Hahn is a parent of two county public school students and is a substitute teacher for the school system.

“I decided to run because I feel many of the decisions being made by the board are negatively affecting our children,” Hahn said. “As a substitute teacher in HCPS, I watch firsthand the daily struggles of administrators, teachers, staff and especially our children.”

Advertisement

Ariane Grubb Kelly

Kelly is running to keep her seat on the board in District D. Kelly was born in Harford County and attended North Harford elementary, middle and high schools before getting her undergraduate degree from the University of Delaware.

She moved to California to take a job at San Diego State University and wanted to raise her daughter in a supportive environment and returned to Harford County. She has over 20 years working in the field of education.

Kayla Mariskanish

Mariskanish is a parent of a county public school student.

“Parents deserve honesty, transparency, and quality,” Mariskanish said. “It is time for education not indoctrination. Join me in the fight to return our schools to a valued educational system our community can be proud of. Our children are worth fighting for. They arethe future of Harford County.”

Advertisement

District E

Carol Pitt Bruce

Bruce is a former member of the Harford County Board of Elections and is vice president of the board for the nonprofit Havre de Grace Colored School Foundation, the historic school that her mother graduated from in 1940. Bruce graduated from Morgan State University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Dea Galloway

Galloway has raised four children in the Harford County Public School system. She is a former director for the Edgewood Boys and Girls Club where she piloted several community events such as job fairs, food drives, health care, seminars and college fairs.

She also worked in the military repairing small arms. She also has worked in law enforcement and communications. Currently, she works in the intelligence and protection field for the Army. She studied business administration at Harford Community College.

Advertisement

“I started my grassroot campaign after watching my son struggle during the pandemic and wanted to make a difference for my family and my community,” Galloway said. “I would love to represent my district by modeling my love for county, faith and family; through civility and respect for one another.”

Tanya L. Tyo

Tyo could not be reached for comment and information about her was unavailable.

District F

Diane M. Alvarez

Alvarez has been a Harford County resident since 1991. She is a retired engineer from Aberdeen Proving Ground and mother of two graduates of county public schools. Alvarez earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Widener University and a master’s in human services from Liberty University. Alvarez spent her 32-year career with the Army Test and Evaluation Command as an electronics engineer.

She’s also volunteered as a trainer for expecting and new parents. This training focused on understanding the development and appropriate expectations of children in their development. One facility she volunteered at was the Harford County Detention Center where she taught “Becoming a Responsible Mother” to inmates.

Advertisement

The Aegis: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Harford County's number one source for local news. >

Erin Carrig

Carrig is employed as a physical scientist in toxic fumes testing at Aberdeen Test Center at the Aberdeen Proving Ground. She has been a resident of Harford County for 14 years and currently resides in Havre de Grace. She has two children who attend Havre de Grace Elementary School.

Her primary campaign objective is to improve Harford County’s reputation with Maryland teacher education programs, including a specific thrust toward historically black colleges and universities. “Improving teacher recruitment and retention will come as Harford County becomes a more desirable place to teach and attracts top tier candidates, which will improve outcomes for students and increase value for tax dollars,” she said.

Sharon B. Jacobs

Jacobs retired from the Army after serving the PATRIOT Air Defense Artillery and Acquisition Corps for over 20 years. She has a bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering technology from Georgia Southern College and a master of science degree in systems acquisition management from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. Jacobs completed the Army Combined Arms and Staff School and is a resident graduate of the Army Command and General Staff College.

She was honored as Harford County’s Woman of the Present in 2020, and she is currently chief executive officer of Strategic Alliances Group.

Advertisement

These candidates are listed in the district where they live now. After election officials make changes to county, state and congressional districts based on final redistricting plans, some candidates may be assigned to a different district.