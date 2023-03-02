Harford County Board of Education approves reading content related to the Lucy Calkins Units of Study Program

After a contentious debate that spanned two meetings, the Harford County Board of Education approved the purchase of updated reading instruction programs and classroom library books at its Monday night meeting.

The school system first adopted the Lucy Calkins Units of Study program in 2019, and it is currently being used in kindergarten through fifth grade. But the reading curriculum has come under fire from conservative board members and parents in a debate over whether it is the right way to teach students how to read.

The creator of the Units of Study program, Lucy Calkins, a professor of curriculum and teaching at Columbia University, revised the texts last year in time for the 2022-23 school year, and areas of concern that education experts pointed out were reportedly addressed in the revision.

During public comments Monday, some parents asked the board not to approve the revised version of the program. They expressed their concerns about the program’s poor rating, it’s exclusion of students with learning disabilities, and questioned whether it was teaching students how to properly use phonics while reading.

“The ratings for this curriculum are not satisfactory,” said parent Suzie Scott, who is president of the Harford chapter of Moms for Liberty, a controversial national conservative group advocating for parental rights in schools. “You should question why we are still using it and why we continue to waste money on this poorly rated curriculum. Why are we using this program when it has been determined by academic reviewers and schools systems across the nation to be a failure?”

Data from the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program standardized tests showed that about 45% of third- and fourth-graders along with 40% of fifth graders statewide tested proficient in English language arts. In Harford County Public Schools, 49% of students in grades three through eight passed the English language arts assessment.

Despite the protests, educators voiced their support for the program.

“I feel compelled to address the board after noticing a lot of misinformation going around concerning the effectiveness of the reading curriculum,” Emmorton Elementary School kindergarten teacher Wendy Morelli said during public comments. “I’ve spent the last several years with Units of Study, and I must say it is effective and the most current data speaks volumes.”

Harford County Public Schools reading specialist Jennifer Selke said that the concerns are based on misinformation.

“I am certainly not upset with the public for asking questions,” Selke said. “In fact, I applaud it. However, there are many misconceptions that are being shared that are negatively impacting valid requests for materials that are greatly needed. My concern is that most people don’t understand the shifts being made in reading. This school year, especially, we have worked hard to understand the science of reading and how it impacts instruction. Please support our continued journey by approving the request for additional decodable texts and books for our classroom libraries.”

Betsy Steinen, another kindergarten teacher from Emmorton Elementary School, said that teachers are starting to spend their own money to purchase books for their classroom libraries. Increases in enrollment have historically led to shortages in school supplies, including books and reading materials.

“As teachers, we need more books,” Steinen said. “Not just any books, but books that are more current and engaging. Not ones that we’ve had for years and that are simply falling apart. We are building our libraries but many of us spend our own money so that our kids have proper material.”

“As a teacher working with our current program, I feel that it hits all components of reading,” Steinen said.

Board members debated approving the program or waiting until the next meeting to have time to discuss the reading materials that are included.

Board members Diane Alvarez, Melissa Hahn, and Patrice Ricciardi requested to table the agenda a second time for a future meeting. The initial vote to approve the purchases was first brought to the board at its meeting two weeks ago, when the board voted to table the subject after Hahn and Alvarez, who are new to the school board, questioned the purchases.

Both Hahn and Alvarez were supported by Scott’s organization during their school board campaigns.

The school board subsequently invited school administrators to make a presentation about the curriculum to the board. The curriculum was approved by the previous school board.

“I think there’s been some public comments addressed to the board that warrant a further look at what is being purchased under this contract,” Alvarez said.

Hahn said she wanted to see a list of the names of all the books that would be purchased for each classroom before approving the expenditure.

“I went through a very small portion of those books, and there were many that were questionable in my opinion,” Hahn said. She did not elaborate on specific titles or topics of concern.

Joyce Herold, who has served on the school board since 2019, said it is not the responsibility of school board members to review each book but to provide the resources that the school system’s experts have selected.

“It’s not our job to micromanage,” Herold said.

Both Herold and new board member Carol Bruce said the need for books in the classrooms overrides the concerns about the merits of a curriculum that is already in use.

“When I visited the school, I saw the students reading from the books,” Bruce said. “I also saw that they didn’t have enough [books]. The teachers are doing everything they can with what they have.”

Focusing on letters and sounds for reading

Currently, Harford County Public Schools use the 2022 edition of Lucy Calkin’s Units of Study program.

Units of Study authors revised the program after applying research used for Science of Reading, a different model of teaching, according to Executive Director of Curriculum Heather Kutcher.

The previously used edition of Units for Study taught students the queuing system, a practice of using pictures to read instead of letters and sounds.

“The new program offers prompts encouraging students to look closely at letter and sounds using phonics,” Kutcher said.

Kutcher and Supervisor of Reading and Language Arts Kristine Scarry were interviewed by The Aegis on Feb. 15.

“We are not a one-size-fits-all,” said Scarry. “We look at our data and are strategic in making sure we align our programs and instruction with the needs of our students. So, to that, we have the Units of Study in phonics, reading, and writing.”

In addition to Units of Study, the school system also uses the Heggerty Phonemic Awareness Program as part of its curriculum and a variety of approaches to phonics instruction based on individual student needs.

For some students, the school system implements the phonics programs including the Foundations Program, Orton Gillingham Plus and SIPS, a systematic instruction and phonological awareness program, according to Scarry.

“The most important thing in Harford County is we want our students to achieve as readers,” Scarry said. ”So we look at the instruction happening in our classrooms, we listen to our teachers, and [review] data to see what program is working and if not, what we need to do differently.”

The Board of Education voted 7-3 to approve the purchase of decodable books and other materials that are used with the program from the Units of Study publisher, Heinemann Publishing, and the purchase of classroom library books.

Hahn, Alvarez and Ricciardi voted against the line items.

“The line item that was on the agenda for expenditure in excess of $100,000 was for decodable books to use in our primary classrooms and classroom libraries,” Kutcher said. “The decodables are so essential even our science of reading research states how essential it is that we have books that kids can apply the phonics skills they’re learning.”

The Aegis’ editor, Maria Morales, also contributed to this story.