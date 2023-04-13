Harford Bird Club presents annual awards

The Harford Bird Club presented its annual awards at its March 3 meeting.
Awardees were recognized for outstanding service to the club and for promotion of birds and birdwatching.
The awards and recipients included:
- Birder of the Year Awards - Dave Larkin and Bob Werrlein
- Rookie of the Year Award - Patrick Campbell
- Volunteer of the Year Award - Deborah Stewart
- Horizon Award (for youth birding) - Churchville Elementary School
- Community Citizen Award - Peter Jay
- Bird of the Year Award - Constellation at Conowingo Dam (nesting peregrine falcons).