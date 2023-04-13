Advertisement
The Aegis
Harford County

Harford Bird Club presents annual awards

The Aegis

The Harford Bird Club presented its annual awards at its March 3 meeting.

Awardees were recognized for outstanding service to the club and for promotion of birds and birdwatching.

The awards and recipients included:

  • Birder of the Year Awards - Dave Larkin and Bob Werrlein
  • Rookie of the Year Award - Patrick Campbell
  • Volunteer of the Year Award - Deborah Stewart
  • Horizon Award (for youth birding) - Churchville Elementary School
  • Community Citizen Award - Peter Jay
  • Bird of the Year Award - Constellation at Conowingo Dam (nesting peregrine falcons).
