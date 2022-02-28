Sections of two Harford County playgrounds closing for renovations

The playground was dedicated to the memory of Lyn Stacie Getz, a New York City theatrical agent who died in 1999 at the age of 32. Her parents, Alan and Carollee Getz of Bel Air, donated $50,000 to the original project “because she was so in love with children, with the arts,” said her father at the playground’s dedication. “This is a perfect way for her memory to live.”