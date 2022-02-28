Sections of two Harford County playgrounds closing for renovations

The Harford County Department of Parks and Recreation will close sections of two county playgrounds in March for the first significant renovations since they were constructed.
A section of the Lyn Stacie Getz playground off the intersection of Route 24 and West Ring Factory Road in Bel Air will close this week for about six weeks. This project will remove the old, pressure-treated wooden playground in the section for 2- to 5-year-olds and install a new custom creative playground for the same age group.
The new equipment being installed includes a clubhouse, racing slides, a rock wall, a net bridge and suspension bridge, a tunnel, rainbow steps, different types of swings, a sensory panel maze and more.
This is the first significant renovation to the playground since it was built in 2001. The county worked on the project with members of the Getz family, who helped fund the original playground.
The playground was dedicated to the memory of Lyn Stacie Getz, a New York City theatrical agent who died in 1999 at the age of 32. Her parents, Alan and Carollee Getz of Bel Air, donated $50,000 to the original project “because she was so in love with children, with the arts,” said her father at the playground’s dedication. “This is a perfect way for her memory to live.”
The playground concept was developed by Leathers and Associates of Ithaca, New York, a company with similar playgrounds in all 50 states and Australia, Israel and Canada — 1,600 in all.
The rest of the playground will remain open for use by the public; however, some of the memorials will be temporarily removed to be kept safe during construction, and they will be returned to their existing locations when the project is complete.
Also, a portion of Annie’s Playground in Fallston will be closed for approximately 10 weeks beginning around March 14.
The project involves removing the old, pressure treated wooden playground in the section for 2- to 5-year-olds and installing a new custom creative playground for the same age group. The rest of the playground will remain open during the renovations.
The new equipment will include a playhouse, spinners, a rock wall, a cargo net, slides, different types of swings, a music area, a stage, and sensory panels, among other items.
This is the first significant renovation to the playground, located at Edgeley Grove Park, since it was built in 2005.
The playground is named for Annie Cumpston, a Jarretsville resident who died at age six in 2003 after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Baltimore City while crossing the street with her family. Harford County is working on the renovation project with the Cumpston family.
Some of the memorials at the park will be temporarily removed to be kept safe during construction; they will be returned to Annie’s Playground when the project is complete.