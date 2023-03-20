State Highway Administration to begin paving on several highways in Baltimore and Harford counties

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin paving sections of six highways in Baltimore and Harford counties starting Monday.

In Harford County, construction on a $3.3 million project to mill and resurface Route 40 (Pulaski Highway), Maryland Route 24 (Rocks Road), Maryland Route 136 (Calvary Road) and Maryland Route 146 (Jarrettsville Pike) will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays at the following locations:

Advertisement

Route 40 from Maryland Route 22 (Aberdeen Thruway) to Robinhood Road, east of Aberdeen.

Maryland Route 24 from Ferncliffe Lane to Cherry Hill Road, south of Rocks State Park.

Maryland Route 136 from Maryland Route 543 (Fountain Green Road) to Maryland Route 22 (Churchville Road), north of Cedar Lane Regional Park.

Maryland Route 146 from the Baltimore County Line (bridge over Little Gunpowder Falls) to Pocock Road, south of Ladew Topiary Gardens.

In Baltimore County, construction on a $1.7 million project to mill and resurface sections of Maryland Route 137 (Mt. Carmel Road) and Maryland Route 151 (North Point Boulevard) will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. The locations are as follows:

Maryland Route 137 between Cedar Grove Road and Maryland Route 45 (York Road).

Maryland Route 151 (North Point Boulevard) between Wise Avenue and New Battle Grove Road.

During paving work, single-lane shifts, lane closures and flagging operations will be in effect within work zones.

Advertisement

Work is expected to be completed by early summer, weather permitting.

For a list of all major Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration projects, visit the project portal at mdot-sha-project-portal-maryland.hub.arcgis.com. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

Residents with questions about paving work can contact the State Highway Administration District 4 Office Maintenance Division at 410-229-2300 or toll-free at 1-866-998-0367.