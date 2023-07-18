Harford County will no longer hold the Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival amid safety concerns

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Harford County has canceled the Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival, which was scheduled to take place in Bel Air the first week of August, due to safety concerns.

“After extensive discussions with state and local law enforcement, the county department of emergency services, and other county and state agencies,” the county wrote in a Friday news release, “Harford County government today notified the organizers, American Farm Foundation, that their submitted plans had insurmountable deficiencies that could not be corrected prior to the event.”

Organizers of the event, however, have said that despite Harford County no longer hosting the event, that it will still take place. A new location is expected to be announced this week.

“We were surprised and disappointed by this unexpected last-minute decision by Harford County, since we have been working hand-in-hand with them for months,” organizers wrote on the festival’s Facebook page.

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler wrote in a July 11 letter to county administrator Rob McCord that “it was abundantly clear that no reasonable level of preparation has been undertaken in regard to safely hosting this event here in Harford County.”

Gahler wrote in the letter that the festival was “brought to the attention” of the sheriff’s office the week prior to the letter being written. The event was formally announced by the county back in March.

Gahler also wrote that members of the sheriff’s office looked to see if an application for the event had been submitted to the county’s public event permit portal 60 days prior to the scheduled dates and that they did not find one.

“It appears incomprehensible this level of outright incompetence is possible when considering the safety of attendees and those involved,” Gahler continued in the letter before advising the county to not hold the event.

Cpt. Michael Schleper, of the sheriff’s office’s Patrol Special Operations Division, outlined specific concerns with the festival in a memorandum addressed to Gahler on July 11.

These concerns included a lack of security plan in place for the event, no EMS or fire plans and insufficient parking.

The festival was initially held in Talbot County for its first several years before it was announced earlier this year that it would be moving to Harford County.

Alex Spies, one of the co-owners of the festival, previously said in an announcement for the event: “When we evaluated where the Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival should be, there really wasn’t any question that Harford County was the answer. The value Harford places on preserving its agricultural heritage and support for agritourism was a natural fit.”

Festival organizers have not responded to The Aegis’ request for comment.