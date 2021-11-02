Annual Harford Award winners honors county businesses with commitment to community

Harford Community Action Agency is the 2021 Harford Award recipient in the Nonprofit category. The agency has received national praise for its working relationships with numerous agencies and community partners throughout the county. Given these relationships, Harford Community Action Agency was able to handle the increased need during the pandemic. With the pandemic, HCAA saw a 43% increase in food pantry need, which equates to about 9,000 households. The agency rose to the occasion, adding two new programs to fulfill this need.