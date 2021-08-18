xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Maryland State Police seeking information about alleged armed robbery in Whiteford

By
The Aegis
Aug 18, 2021 6:01 PM

Maryland State Police is seeking information on an alleged armed robbery at a convenience store in Harford County over the weekend.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, a man entered the High’s Dairy Store in the 2400 block of Whiteford Road in Whiteford, according to police. He allegedly brandished a gun and demanded money before fleeing toward Route 165, police said.

The man was described as approximately 20 years old and wearing a unique black or blue hooded sweatshirt featuring what appeared to be a shark’s mouth with two eyes above it, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Senior Trooper Robert Hagan at 410-879-2101 or email robert.hagan@maryland.gov.

