Arc Northern Chesapeake Region holds annual Sprout Film and Art Festival

The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region (The Arc NCR) is holding its ninth annual Sprout Film and Art Festival on Thursday at 6 p.m.
The virtual show will include work from artists in the Northern Chesapeake Region and showcase short films from the NYC-based nonprofit, Sprout.
“The Arc NCR designed this event to bring awareness to the work and mission of the organization, while highlighting and celebrating artists of all abilities,” according to a spokesperson.
The festival will be livestreamed on the Arc NCR website, www.arcncr.org, and attendees can purchase the pieces during the show. Proceeds benefit the organization, which serves Harford and Cecil County residents.
Established in 1953, the mission of The Arc NCR is to help people with differing abilities by empowering them to serve, work, live and thrive in the community.
The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region offers individuals and families: accessible and affordable housing throughout the community; personalized support to help with independent living skills and achieving personal goals; job training; virtual support; family services and advocacy.
The organization currently has more than 40 foster care children who are living in home settings rather than in group-home environments, and also offers respite care and monthly social events.
The Sprout Film Festival was founded in 2003 is a touring festival focusing exclusively on films that celebrate the diverse lives and creativity of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
For more information about the event, call 410-836-7177 or visit www.arcncr.org.