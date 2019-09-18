It’s no longer shelter in place in Harford schools, where staff taught to ‘run, hide, fight'

“If the goal is to top the last shooter by five [people], they think ‘how will I know that if I die? If I go out in a blaze of glory with the cops?'” Brooks said. “A lot don’t have suicidal plans any more. Some can’t wait to talk to detectives. They know they’re going to jail — papers come to jail, they can see the news on TV in jail. At some point they will see if they reached their goal.”