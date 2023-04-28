Harford Academy celebrates Prom 2023

Kaleah Hebron, front, and classmate Bella Keiser have some fun on the dance floor as the enjoy the day at the Harford Academy prom at the Richlin Ballroom Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Students, family and staff of the Harford Academy danced the day away in style Saturday, April 22, as they celebrated their prom. The Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood has been sponsoring the prom event since 2015 and generously opened their facility again this year for the group of special needs students.

DJ Mike “Chedda Cheese” Eder provided the tunes and kept the crowd moving on the dance floor after enjoying their meal. Each student received a small beach bucket filled with glow bracelets and other fun items including a crown or tiara when they arrived.

The event gave parents time to sit and enjoy conversation with fellow parents and school staff while watching their children having fun, singing and twirling around on the dance floor in the trusted hands of school staff.