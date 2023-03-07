Harford Academy educators volunteer 100 hours in “sweat equity” to support student’s family in building a Habitat house

Educators at Harford Academy volunteered 100 hours to support a student’s family that was required to contribute 250 hours of “sweat equity” toward construction of their home as part of Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna’s Homeownership Program.

Habitat homebuyer LaTera Lawhorn was required to do the physical labor, as well as an additional 50 hours of mandatory financial literacy and home maintenance classes.

“Harford Academy staff spent one of our Saturdays to volunteer because our school community is a family and this is what we do,” Harford Academy’s Rachel Otremba said in a news release. Otremba is a special-education teacher and technology support specialist who organized the volunteers. “We come together to support each other. Family is what our school is all about.”

Lawhorn’s oldest daughter, Samiya, 12, is a student at Harford Academy, formerly The John Archer School. Samiya has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. Lawhorn and her daughters, including Sariyah, age 7, are living in a one-bedroom, second-story apartment where she not only has to carry her 60-pound daughter up and down the stairs, but also their laundry, groceries and any specialized equipment needed for her daughter.

“Samiya has been attending Harford Academy since she was 3 years old,” Lawhorn said in the news release. “That school has been family to us, so when her teacher, Ms. Rachel, found out we were getting a house, she instantly asked how she could help. I explained to her about my construction hours. Ms. Rachel, along with other teachers, were 100 percent on board.”

Approved homebuyers must go through the rigorous financial review process to ensure they are eligible for Habitat Susquehanna’s Homeownership Program. The eligibility criteria include demonstrating a housing need; showing an ability to make monthly mortgage payments; and, willingness to partner with Habitat Susquehanna.

Approximately 15 volunteers contributed toward the maximum allowable limit — 100 Friends & Family hours — in a show of support for the family.

Although they completed the volunteer hours on Jan. 28 at Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna’s current build site on Erie Street in Havre de Grace, construction of Lawhorn’s future home will not begin until April. It will include wheelchair-accessible features for Samiya, who does not walk. Members of the school staff plan to come back once the build site is open to volunteers.

“My family is so grateful for the school and staff,” said Lawhorn. “It makes me feel like I will never be alone. They have my back.”