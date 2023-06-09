Traffic shut down on I-95 in Harford County after three injured in crash, police say

Three people were hospitalized Thursday evening in a crash on Interstate 95 in Harford County, prompting traffic north of Edgewood to be shut down in both directions, according to police.
Maryland State Police are investigating the crash past the exit onto Route 24, the department said in a tweet. Two people were flown to Shock Trauma, and one person was taken to a hospital, police said.
All three lanes of southbound traffic were closed as of about 8 p.m. on I-95 before Exit 77A onto Route 24, and all northbound traffic lanes are closed past Exit 77A, according to the State Highway Administration.
