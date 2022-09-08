Harford County set to remember 9/11

Harford County will remember the lives lost in the 9/11 tragedy with several memorial events starting Friday.

County Executive Barry Glassman will lead county employees in a moment of silence and lay a wreath to commemorate the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The county government recognition will be held at 8:46 a.m. on Friday. The public is invited to attend the brief ceremony outside the county government administrative building at 220 S. Main Street in Bel Air.

“Twenty-one years later, we continue to remember the innocent victims of 9/11 and their families as a sign of unity and resilience in our community and our nation,” Glassman said in a statement.

Residents are also encouraged to observe a private moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. on Sunday. It was 8:46 a.m. on that day in 2001 when the first plane struck the World Trade Center in New York City.

On Sunday, the Hope and Peace Foundation will hold its 11th annual Patriot Day Ride. The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company, 2600 Castleton Rd.

Six moments of silence will be held beginning at 8:46 a.m., with the tolling of the Rolling Memorial Remembrance Bell at the times of the plane crashes and tower collapses. Gold Star Mothers and Fathers will read the names of the 68 Marylanders who perished on 9/11.

Around 10:45 a.m., the motorcycle ride will roll toward Baltimore County in a police-escorted procession led by Gold Star families, following Route 1 to Harford and Putty Hill roads, and ending at the Putty Hill Shopping Center, 2531 Putty Hill Ave. in Parkville at 11:45 a.m.

The public is invited to line the ride route from Darlington to Parkville to support the riders and remember 9/11.

A group of residents are planning to gather for an annual flag-waving 9/11 tribute to the victims and their families. The gathering will meet at the intersection of Baltimore Pike and Route 24 in Bel Air from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Harford County is also carrying on its tradition of flying a commemorative 9/11 flag at its administrative building throughout September.