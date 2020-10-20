Harford County ends fiscal year with $27 million surplus, which Glassman says will offset lost revenue during COVID-19 pandemic

Harford County government ended Fiscal Year 2020 with a clean opinion from external auditors and a surplus of more than $27 million surplus that officials say will help offset lost revenue and added expenses from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $27.2 million surplus for the year ending June 30 is a $7 million increase over Fiscal Year 2019, according to a news release from County Executive Barry Glassman’s administration.
“We ended FY 2020 in a strong position thanks to conservative budgeting since the beginning of my administration and deliberate steps to control spending once the pandemic hit,” Glassman said in a statement. “We’re also fortunate that revenues didn’t fall as much as expected in first few months of the statewide shutdown, but this fiscal storm is far from over.
“Local governments may see cuts in funding or be required to take on new costs as the state deals with its own revenue shortfalls, and federal funding may be drying up,” he continued. "Even as Harford County continues to dedicate federal CARES Act funding and loosen regulations to help businesses stay open, we need to be prepared for economic effects that may last for several years.”
The county earned a clean opinion from external auditors for its FY 2020 comprehensive annual financial report, or CAFR, which means its financial statements are accurate and were presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and the requirements of the Government Standards Accounting Board, according to the news release.
The CARF is required by state and local laws, and is an overall assessment of the county’s fiscal performance, including revenues, expenses, debt, investment performance and pensions.
Clifton Larsen Allen performed the FY2020 CAFR, which can be found on the county’s website.
Iin his statement, Glassman thanked County Treasurer Robbie Sandlass and his team for ensuring the audit was completed on time while also managing “ongoing turbulance” during the COVID-19 crisis.
“They did an outstanding job in unprecedented times," he said.